Women's Champions League round 1 groups, fixtures: Arsenal, Benfica, Juventus, Frankfurt, Ajax among teams
Thursday, August 31, 2023
The knockout mini-tournament semi-finals are on Wednesday before the deciders three days later.
UEFA Women's Champions League round 1 starts on Wednesday, marking the start of the 2023/24 season.
Round 1 is one of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which begins in November. It is split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments: semi-finals on 6 September and finals/third-place play-offs on 9 September.
The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) will progress to round 2, which will decide the 12 teams joining holders Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern and Chelsea in the group stage.
All times CET
Round 1 groups
League path:
- Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.
- They have been drawn into four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.
- The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.
Group 1 (hosts: Twente)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Levante vs Stjarnan (13:00)
Twente vs Sturm Graz (19:00)
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match (13:30)
Final (19:30)
Group 2 (hosts: Eintracht Frankfurt)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Juventus vs Okzhetpes (13:00)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Slovácko (18:30)
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match (18:30)
Final (13:00)
Group 3 (hosts: Linköping)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Arsenal vs Linköping (17:00)
Paris FC vs Kryvbas (21:00)
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match (19:00)
Final (15:00)
Group 4 (hosts: Vålerenga)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Brøndby vs Celtic (14:00)
Minsk vs Vålerenga (20:00)
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match (14:00)
Final (20:00)
Enter in round 2:
Wolfsburg
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Sparta Praha
Häcken
Manchester United
Champions path:
- 41 teams are entering at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.
- They have been drawn into 11 single-venue knockout mini-tournaments: eight with four teams and three with three teams.
- The winners of the 11 finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.
Group 1 (hosts: Universitatea Olimpia Cluj)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Ferencváros vs Qiryat Gat (10:00)
Universitatea Olimpia Cluj vs Spartak Myjava (15:00)
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match (10:00)
Final (15:00)
Group 2 (hosts: SFK 2000 Sarajevo)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Vorskla vs Flora Tallinn (11:00)
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Osijek (17:00)
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match (11:00)
Final (17:00)
Group 3 (hosts: Mura)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Apollon LFC vs Ljuboten (11:00)
Mura vs Samegrelo (17:00)
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match (11:00)
Final (17:00)
Group 4 (hosts: HB Køge)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Spartak Subotica vs KÍ Klaksvík (15:30)
HB Køge vs KuPS Kuopio (19:00)
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match (12:30)
Final (16:00)
Group 5 (hosts: Katowice)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Brann vs Lokomotiv Stara Zagora (14:00)
Anderlecht vs Katowice (20:00)
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match (14:00)
Final (20:00)
Group 6 (hosts: SL Benfica)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
BIIK-Shymkent vs SFK Rīga (15:00)
Benfica vs Cliftonville (21:00)
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match (12:00)
Final (19:00)
Group 7 (hosts: Vllaznia)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Valur vs Ankara BB Fomget (10:00)
Vllaznia vs EP-Hajvalia (18:00)
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match (10:00)
Final (18:00)
Group 8 (hosts: Gintra)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-finals
Glasgow City vs Shelbourne (11:00)
Gintra vs Cardiff City (17:00)
Saturday 9 September
Third-place match (11:00)
Final (17:00)
Group 9 (hosts: St. Pölten)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-final
PAOK vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg (18:00)
Saturday 9 September
Final
St. Pölten vs PAOK / Racing FC Union Luxembourg (18:00)
Group 10 (hosts: Agarista Anenii Noi)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-final
Dinamo-BSUPC vs Agarista Anenii Noi (17:00)
Saturday 9 September
Final
Ajax vs Dinamo-BSUPC / Agarista Anenii Noii (17:00)
Group 11 (hosts: Birkirkara)
Wednesday 6 September
Semi-final
Breznica vs Birkirkara (18:00)
Saturday 9 September
Final
Zürich vs Breznica / Birkirkara (18:00)
Enter in round 2:
Slavia Praha
Rosengård
Roma
Club facts
• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 21st time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo extend their outright record to 21 straight appearances. Brøndby, after missing out last season, make a 20th entry.
• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.
• Arsenal, semi-finalists last season, were winners in 2006/07.
• Brøndby and Paris FC (as Juvisy), have previously reached the semi-finals while Glasgow City, Juventus, Linköping and Valur have been in the last eight.
• Arsenal beat Linköping in a dramatic quarter-final in 2010/11, both legs finishing as draws but the Gunners progressing on away goals after Katie Chapman's 80th-minute equaliser in Sweden (Arsenal came from behind three times in a tie that ended 3-3 on aggregate).
• Benfica and Juventus, like Arsenal, have played in both group stages since the round was introduced in 2021/22. Hoping to return after appearing in last season's group stage are St. Pölten, Vllaznia and Zürich. HB Køge were involved in the first group stage of 2020/21 but missed out a year ago.
• Debuts: Ankara BB Fomget, Cliftonville, GieKSa Katowice, Kryvbas.
• Samegrelo previously entered as FC Nike. Mura previously entered as Pomurje.
Season calendar
Round 1 (single-venue mini-tournaments)
Semi-finals: 6 September
Finals/third-place play-offs: 9 September
Round 2 draw
15 September, Nyon
Round 2
First leg: 10/11 October
Second leg: 18/19 October
Group stage draw
20 October, Nyon
Group stage
Matchday 1: 14/15 November
Matchday 2: 22/23 November
Matchday 3: 13/14 December
Matchday 4: 20/21 December
Matchday 5: 24/25 January
Matchday 6: 30/31 January
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
6 February, Nyon
Quarter-finals
First leg: 19/20 March
Second leg: 27/28 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 20/21 April
Second leg: 27/28 April
Final (San Mamés, Bilbao)
24, 25 or 26 May tbc