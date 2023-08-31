Women's Champions League round 1 groups, fixtures: Arsenal, Benfica, Juventus, Frankfurt, Ajax among teams

UEFA Women's Champions League round 1 starts on Wednesday, marking the start of the 2023/24 season.

Round 1 is one of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which begins in November. It is split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments: semi-finals on 6 September and finals/third-place play-offs on 9 September.

The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) will progress to round 2, which will decide the 12 teams joining holders Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern and Chelsea in the group stage.

See who enters in round 2 and group stage

All times CET

League path:

Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.

They have been drawn into four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.

The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts: Twente)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Levante vs Stjarnan (13:00)

Twente vs Sturm Graz (19:00)



Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (13:30)

Final (19:30)

Group 2 (hosts: Eintracht Frankfurt)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Juventus vs Okzhetpes (13:00)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Slovácko (18:30)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (18:30)

Final (13:00)

Group 3 (hosts: Linköping)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Arsenal vs Linköping (17:00)

Paris FC vs Kryvbas (21:00)

2022/23 quarter-final highlights: Arsenal 2-0 Bayern

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (19:00)

Final (15:00)

Group 4 (hosts: Vålerenga)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Brøndby vs Celtic (14:00)

Minsk vs Vålerenga (20:00)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (14:00)

Final (20:00)

Enter in round 2:

Wolfsburg

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Sparta Praha

Häcken

Manchester United

The champions path groups UEFA

Champions path:

41 teams are entering at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.

They have been drawn into 11 single-venue knockout mini-tournaments: eight with four teams and three with three teams.

The winners of the 11 finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts: Universitatea Olimpia Cluj)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Ferencváros vs Qiryat Gat (10:00)

Universitatea Olimpia Cluj vs Spartak Myjava (15:00)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (10:00)

Final (15:00)

Group 2 (hosts: SFK 2000 Sarajevo)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Vorskla vs Flora Tallinn (11:00)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Osijek (17:00)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (17:00)

Group 3 (hosts: Mura)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC vs Ljuboten (11:00)

Mura vs Samegrelo (17:00)



Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (17:00)

Group 4 (hosts: HB Køge)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Spartak Subotica vs KÍ Klaksvík (15:30)

HB Køge vs KuPS Kuopio (19:00)



Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (12:30)

Final (16:00)

Group 5 (hosts: Katowice)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Brann vs Lokomotiv Stara Zagora (14:00)

Anderlecht vs Katowice (20:00)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (14:00)

Final (20:00)

Group 6 (hosts: SL Benfica)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

BIIK-Shymkent vs SFK Rīga (15:00)

Benfica vs Cliftonville (21:00)

2022/23 group highlights: Rosengård 1-3 Benfica

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (12:00)

Final (19:00)

Group 7 (hosts: Vllaznia)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Valur vs Ankara BB Fomget (10:00)

Vllaznia vs EP-Hajvalia (18:00)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (10:00)

Final (18:00)

Group 8 (hosts: Gintra)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Glasgow City vs Shelbourne (11:00)

Gintra vs Cardiff City (17:00)



Saturday 9 September

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (17:00)

Group 9 (hosts: St. Pölten)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-final

PAOK vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg (18:00)

Saturday 9 September

Final

St. Pölten vs PAOK / Racing FC Union Luxembourg (18:00)

Group 10 (hosts: Agarista Anenii Noi)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-final

Dinamo-BSUPC vs Agarista Anenii Noi (17:00)

Saturday 9 September

Final

Ajax vs Dinamo-BSUPC / Agarista Anenii Noii (17:00)

Group 11 (hosts: Birkirkara)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-final

Breznica vs Birkirkara (18:00)

Saturday 9 September

Final

Zürich vs Breznica / Birkirkara (18:00)

Enter in round 2:

Slavia Praha

Rosengård

Roma

Club facts

• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 21st time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo extend their outright record to 21 straight appearances. Brøndby, after missing out last season, make a 20th entry.

• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.

• Arsenal, semi-finalists last season, were winners in 2006/07.

• Brøndby and Paris FC (as Juvisy), have previously reached the semi-finals while Glasgow City, Juventus, Linköping and Valur have been in the last eight.

• Arsenal beat Linköping in a dramatic quarter-final in 2010/11, both legs finishing as draws but the Gunners progressing on away goals after Katie Chapman's 80th-minute equaliser in Sweden (Arsenal came from behind three times in a tie that ended 3-3 on aggregate).

• Benfica and Juventus, like Arsenal, have played in both group stages since the round was introduced in 2021/22. Hoping to return after appearing in last season's group stage are St. Pölten, Vllaznia and Zürich. HB Køge were involved in the first group stage of 2020/21 but missed out a year ago.

• Debuts: Ankara BB Fomget, Cliftonville, GieKSa Katowice, Kryvbas.

• Samegrelo previously entered as FC Nike. Mura previously entered as Pomurje.

Women's Champions League top ten goals of the season

Season calendar

Round 1 (single-venue mini-tournaments)

Semi-finals: 6 September

Finals/third-place play-offs: 9 September

Round 2 draw

15 September, Nyon

Round 2

First leg: 10/11 October

Second leg: 18/19 October

Group stage draw

20 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 14/15 November

Matchday 2: 22/23 November

Matchday 3: 13/14 December

Matchday 4: 20/21 December

Matchday 5: 24/25 January

Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

6 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 19/20 March

Second leg: 27/28 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 20/21 April

Second leg: 27/28 April

Final (San Mamés, Bilbao)

24, 25 or 26 May tbc