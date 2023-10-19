Meet the UEFA Women's Champions League group contenders

Sixteen teams take part in the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage, with the line-up now complete for Friday's draw.

Holders Barcelona and fellow direct entrants Lyon, Bayern and Chelsea are joined by the 12 round 2 winners, which include four-time champions Frankfurt and former finalists Paris Saint-Germain.

The contenders Pot 1 (automatic entrants): Barcelona (ESP, holders), Lyon (FRA), Bayern München (GER), Chelsea (ENG) Pot 2: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Slavia Praha (CZE), Real Madrid (ESP), Rosengård (SWE) Pot 3: St. Pölten (AUT), Benfica (POR), Häcken (SWE), Roma (ITA) Pot 4: Ajax (NED), Paris FC (FRA), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Brann (NOR)

Holders Barcelona are joined by fellow former champions Lyon and Frankfurt, though both Wolfsburg (last season's runners-up) and Arsenal miss out after losing to Paris FC.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are former runners-up, while Bayern, Paris FC and Rosengård are past semi-finalists. Häcken, Real Madrid, Roma and Slavia have made the last eight.

Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Chelsea, Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have reached the group stage in all three seasons since the round was introduced in 2021/22. Roma, Rosengård, St. Pölten and Slavia made it last season, as did Häcken the year before.

Ajax and Brann are the first teams from the Netherlands and Norway respectively to make the group stage. Brann are the only club who have never previously been among the last 16 in any format.

France is the second nation to have three teams in a group stage after Germany (Wolfsburg, Bayern and Hoffenheim) in 2021/22. Paris is the second city to have two teams in a group stage after London (Arsenal and Chelsea) in 2021/22 and 2022/23.

Pot 1 (automatic entrants)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): 1

How they qualified: Holders, Spanish champions

Last season: Winners

Domestic honours: 8 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2020/21, 2022/23)

Aiming to become only the third club after Umeå and Lyon to retain the title, and the second after OL to make four finals in a row.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): ﻿2

How they qualified: French champions

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 16 x League champions, 10 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22)

Have reached a record ten finals in winning their unmatched eight titles, most recently beating Barcelona 3-1 in Turin in 2022.

Lyon's eight Women's Champions League titles

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): ﻿5

How they qualified: German champions

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 5 x League champions, 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Semi-finals (2018/19, 2020/21)

Since going out to Arsenal in the last eight and regaining the German title, Bayern have rebuilt with signings including Chelsea duo Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson as well as Sam Kerr (the Scottish international signed from Rangers rather than her Chelsea and Australia namesake).

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): ﻿6

How they qualified: English champions

Last season: Semi-finals

Domestic honours: 6 x League champions, 5 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Runners-up (2020/21)

Lost to 2021 final nemeses Barcelona in the semis last season but drew 1-1 at Camp Nou, the first team to avoid a European away defeat by the Blaugrana since Lyon in the 2017/18 quarter-finals.

Chelsea's road to the 2022/23 semi-finals

Pot 2

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): ﻿4

How they qualified: French runners-up; W4-2agg vs Manchester United

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 1 x League champions, 3 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)

Have reached at least the quarter-finals eight times in nine seasons (only missing out in 2017/18 when they were not in Europe).

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): 11

How they qualified: Czech champions; W11-0agg vs Universitatea Olimpia Cluj

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 20 x League champions (incl. Czechoslovakia), 4 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19)

Slavia were the first Czech team to make the new group stage last season, drawing 0-0 away to eventual finalists Wolfsburg.

Real Madrid: How they reached the 2021/22 last eight

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): ﻿12

How they qualified: Spanish runners-up; W5-1agg vs Vålerenga

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: Best league finish – 2nd place

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2021/22)

Provided eight of Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup-winning squad, including winning goalscorer Olga Carmona.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): 13

How they qualified: Swedish champions; W7-2agg vs Spartak Subotica

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 13 x League champions, 6 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Semi-finals (2003/04 as Malmö FF)

Have reached six quarter-finals in the past ten seasons.

Pot 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): ﻿14

How they qualified: Austrian champions; W3-0 vs PAOK, W4-1agg vs Valur

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 8 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Round of 16 (2020/21) / Group stage (2022/23)

Took seven attempts before they reached the old round of 16 in 2020/21 but now among the last 16 for the third time in four seasons.

2022/23 highlights: Rosengård 1-3 Benfica

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): 23

How they qualified: Portuguese champions; W8-1 vs Cliftonville, W4-0 vs SFK Rīga, W11-0agg vs Apollon LFC

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 3 x League champions, 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Group stage (2021/22, 2022/23)

No Portuguese team had reached the last 16 in any format until 2021/22; now Benfica have done so three seasons in a row.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): ﻿24

How they qualified: Swedish runners-up; W4-3agg vs Twente

Last season: Round 2

Domestic honours: 1 x League champions, 3 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2011/12, 2012/13)

Known as Göteborg until their association with Häcken from 2021, they have made the group stage for the second time under their new name.

Roma's road to 2022/23 quarter-finals

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): ﻿27

How they qualified: Italian champions; W9-1agg vs Vorskla

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 1 x League champions, 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2022/23)

Went from round 1 to the last eight on debut in 2022/23, knocking out Glasgow City, Paris FC, Sparta Praha and Slavia Praha, all of whom had previously reached the quarter-finals at least.

Pot 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): 29

How they qualified: Dutch champions; W3-0 vs Dinamo-BSUPC, W8-0agg vs Zürich

Last season: Round 2

Domestic honours: 3 x League champions, 5 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Round of 16 (2018/19)

The first Dutch side to reach the group stage after eliminating Zürich, having run Arsenal close in round 2 the season before.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): ﻿31

How they qualified: Third place, France; W4-0 vs Kryvbas, W3-3, 4-2pens vs Arsenal, W5-3agg vs Wolfsburg

Last season: Round 1 final

Domestic honours: 6 x League champions, 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Semi-finals (2012/13, as Juvisy-Essonne)

Knocked out former champions Arsenal and Wolfsburg (neither of whom had ever failed to make the quarter-finals) to reach their first group stage. Made a semi-final and the 2010/11 quarter-final in their former guise of Juvisy.

2015 final highlights: Frankfurt 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): ﻿32

How they qualified: Third place, Germany; W1-0 vs Slovácko, W1-1, 5-4pens vs Juventus, W8-0agg vs Sparta Praha

Last season: Round 1 final

Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2001/02, 2005/06, 2007/08, 2014/15 as 1. FFC Frankfurt)

Making their group stage debut in this format but won their four titles under their pre-merger guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt, and only Lyon have more than either that tally or their six final appearances.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): 64

How they qualified: Norwegian champions; W5-0 vs Lokomotiv Stara Zagora, W3-0 vs Anderlecht, W6-0agg vs Glasgow City

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 2 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Round 2 (2022/23)

The first Norwegian side to reach the group stage, in only the former IL Sandviken's second European campaign, after eliminating former quarter-finalists Glasgow City.

Cup winners refers only to main FA national cup in each country.