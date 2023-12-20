Women's Champions League top scorers: Kerr out in front

Chelsea's Sam Kerr is once again clear as UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer after taking her group-stage tally to five with a goal away to Häcken.

Kadidiatou Diani's two goals in Lyon's 3-1 win against Brann on Matchday 3 had moved her level with Kerr but the Australian forward is ahead once more.

Barcelona pair Aitana Bonmatí and Salma Paralluelo are a goal further back, along with Roma's Valentina Giacinti and Manuela Giugliano, but they all have some way to go to catch the top scorer including qualifying: Ajax's Romée Leuchter on eight, bolstered by the Matchday 4 winner against Bayern.

2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)

5 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

4 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

3 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

3 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)

3 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

3 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

2 Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)

2 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)

2 Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

2 Julie Dufour (Paris FC)

2 Vanessa Gilles (Lyon)

2 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

2 Rosa Kafaji (Häcken)

2 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

2 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

2 Gaëtane Thiney (Paris FC)

2 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

Most assists in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

3 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

3 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

2 Ona Batlle (Barcelona)

2 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

2 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

2 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

2 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

2 Perle Morroni (Lyon)

2 Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)

2 Glódís Viggósdóttir (Bayern)



Most goals and assists combined in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

6 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

5 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

5 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

5 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

4 Katidiatou Diani (Lyon)

4 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)4 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)



3 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

3 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)

3 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

3 Rosa Kafaji (Häcken)

3 Gaëtane Thiney (Paris FC)

2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers including qualifying

8 Romée Leuchter (Ajax)

7 Julie Dufour (Paris FC)

5 Marie Alidou (Benfica)

5 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

5 Kika Nazareth (Benfica)

4 Joana Dantas (Apollon LFC)

4 Katidiatou Diani (Lyon)

4 Barbara Dunst (Frankfurt)

4 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)

4 Laura Freigang (Frankfurt)

4 Emelie Helmvall (PAOK)



UEFA Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)

2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern) 11

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12