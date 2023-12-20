Women's Champions League top scorers: Kerr out in front
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Sam Kerr is clear again as top scorer on five goals.
Chelsea's Sam Kerr is once again clear as UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer after taking her group-stage tally to five with a goal away to Häcken.
Kadidiatou Diani's two goals in Lyon's 3-1 win against Brann on Matchday 3 had moved her level with Kerr but the Australian forward is ahead once more.
Barcelona pair Aitana Bonmatí and Salma Paralluelo are a goal further back, along with Roma's Valentina Giacinti and Manuela Giugliano, but they all have some way to go to catch the top scorer including qualifying: Ajax's Romée Leuchter on eight, bolstered by the Matchday 4 winner against Bayern.
Last updated: 20 December 2023
2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)
5 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
4 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)
3 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
3 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)
3 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)
3 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)
2 Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)
2 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)
2 Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)
2 Julie Dufour (Paris FC)
2 Vanessa Gilles (Lyon)
2 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
2 Rosa Kafaji (Häcken)
2 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)
2 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
2 Gaëtane Thiney (Paris FC)
2 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)
Most assists in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)
3 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
3 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)
2 Ona Batlle (Barcelona)
2 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
2 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)
2 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)
2 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
2 Perle Morroni (Lyon)
2 Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)
2 Glódís Viggósdóttir (Bayern)
Most goals and assists combined in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)
6 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
5 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
5 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)
5 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)
4 Katidiatou Diani (Lyon)
4 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)4 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)
3 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)
3 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)
3 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
3 Rosa Kafaji (Häcken)
3 Gaëtane Thiney (Paris FC)
2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers including qualifying
8 Romée Leuchter (Ajax)
7 Julie Dufour (Paris FC)
5 Marie Alidou (Benfica)
5 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
5 Kika Nazareth (Benfica)
4 Joana Dantas (Apollon LFC)
4 Katidiatou Diani (Lyon)
4 Barbara Dunst (Frankfurt)
4 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)
4 Laura Freigang (Frankfurt)
4 Emelie Helmvall (PAOK)
UEFA Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)
2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9
2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11
2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6
2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10
2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8
2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15
2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern) 8
2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13
2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14
2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11
2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11
2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9
2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13
2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern) 11
2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14
2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9
2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9
2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11
2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14
2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11
2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10
2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12