Women's Champions League: Who needs what to go through

The UEFA Women's Champions League is at the halfway stage and the first quarter-finalists could be decided on Wednesday and Thursday.

The top two in each group progress to the knockout phase.

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations. Permutations were last updated on Friday 15 December.

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

How ties are broken: Regulations

Group A

21 December: Frankfurt vs Benfica, Barcelona vs Rosengård

25 January: Rosengård vs Benfica, Barcelona vs Frankfurt

31 January: Benfica vs Barcelona, Frankfurt vs Rosengård

Barcelona will be through to the quarter-finals if they pick up more points than Frankfurt on Matchday 4.

Benfica will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Frankfurt and Rosengård do not beat Barcelona.

Frankfurt will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Benfica and Rosengård do not beat Barcelona.

Rosengård will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they pick up fewer points than Benfica on Matchday 4.

Group B

21 December: Brann vs Lyon, Slavia vs St. Pölten

25 January: St. Pölten vs Lyon, Slavia vs Brann

31 January: Lyon vs Slavia, Brann vs St. Pölten

Lyon will be through to the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by Brann, or if the other game is drawn. Lyon will be confirmed as group winners if they beat Brann.

Brann will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Lyon and the other game is drawn.

St. Pölten will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they pick up fewer points than Brann on Matchday 4.

Slavia will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they pick up fewer points than Brann on Matchday 4.

Women's Champions League app

Group C

20 December: Ajax vs Bayern, Roma vs Paris

24 January: Roma vs Bayern, Paris vs Ajax

30 January: Bayern vs Paris, Ajax vs Roma

Nothing can be decided on Matchday 4.

Group D

20 December: Häcken vs Chelsea, Madrid vs Paris FC

24 January: Häcken vs Paris FC, Chelsea vs Madrid

30 January: Paris FC vs Chelsea, Madrid vs Häcken

Hacken will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Chelsea.

Madrid will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Paris.

Latest standings