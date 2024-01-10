Women's Champions League: Who is through, who needs what to join them?
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
See which teams are into the quarter-finals and who needs what to join them on Matchday 5.
Lyon and Barcelona are the first teams through to the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals following Matchday 4.
The top two in each group progress to the knockout phase. We see who can join Barcelona and Lyon on Matchday 5 and what they need to get there.
All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations. Permutations were last updated on Thursday 21 December.
Through to quarter-finals so far
Barcelona (holders), Lyon
Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.
Group A
25 January: Rosengård vs Benfica, Barcelona vs Frankfurt
31 January: Benfica vs Barcelona, Frankfurt vs Rosengård
Barcelona are through to the quarter-finals. They will be confirmed in first place if they avoid defeat against Frankfurt, or Benfica fail to beat Rosengård.
Benfica will be through to the quarter-finals if they pick up at least as many points as Frankfurt on Matchday 5.
Frankfurt will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they do not pick up more points than Benfica on Matchday 5.
Rosengård are be unable to reach the quarter-finals.
Group B
18 January: Slavia vs St. Pölten
25 January: St. Pölten vs Lyon, Slavia vs Brann
31 January: Lyon vs Slavia, Brann vs St. Pölten
Lyon are through to the quarter-finals.
St. Pölten will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Slavia.
Slavia will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to St. Pölten.
Permutations for Brann to follow after the rearranged Slavia vs St. Pölten fixture.
Group C
24 January: Roma vs Bayern, Paris vs Ajax
30 January: Bayern vs Paris, Ajax vs Roma
Ajax will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Paris, or if they draw and Bayern beat Roma. Ajax will be confirmed as group winners if they win and the other game is drawn.
Paris will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Ajax and Roma beat Bayern.
Bayern will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Roma and Paris beat Ajax.
Roma will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Bayern.
Group D
24 January: Häcken vs Paris FC, Chelsea vs Madrid
30 January: Paris FC vs Chelsea, Madrid vs Häcken
Chelsea will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Madrid. Chelsea will be confirmed as group winners if they win and the other game is drawn.
Häcken will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Paris.
Paris will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Häcken and Chelsea beat Madrid.
Madrid are unable to reach the quarter-finals.