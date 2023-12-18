Women's Champions League: What to look out for this week

The 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage continues on Wednesday and Thursday with the last games of the calendar year, and the potential for the first quarter-finalists to be confirmed.

Madrid face must-win game

Having reached the quarter-finals on debut in 2021/22, Madrid missed out last season behind Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. At the halfway point this time, they find themselves adrift at the bottom of Group D, having salvaged a draw at home to Chelsea on Matchday 1 but then lost at Häcken and another French capital club, Paris FC.

So when Paris FC come to Spain on Wednesday Madrid need victory, sitting as they do four points behind second-placed Chelsea and six adrift of Häcken, who drew at Stamford Bridge last week. Indeed, another defeat would end Madrid's hopes, having seen their attempts to come back from conceding two early goals in Paris frustrated by both a Chiamaka Nnadozie penalty save and the crossbar.

Paris, meanwhile, who knocked out Arsenal and Wolfsburg in qualifying but had not previously picked up a group point, celebrated not just victory but a club record crowd of more than 10,000. It was a further blow for Madrid, who have also suffered several Liga F defeats of late. Forward Caroline Møller said: "We'll fight until the end, and we always believe it's possible."

Barcelona and Lyon look for progress

There have been no shortage of surprise results so far this season but the competition's two current iron horses have been striding on. Barcelona and Lyon, who have won the last eight editions between them, each have a maximum nine points, with 14 goals scored and one conceded, and know victory on Thursday would book a quarter-final spot with two games to spare.

Holders Barça face Rosengård exactly a year on from beating them 6-0 at the Camp Nou, and it was by the same scoreline that they won in Malmö last week. Barcelona ended the match with several teenagers, including three debutants, on the pitch, and while the Camp Nou is not available this season, the swashbuckling football that reclaimed them the title in 2022/23 certainly is.

Lyon moved three points clear of Brann last week with a 3-1 home win, the visitors' consolation actually the first group goal OL had conceded since Matchday 2 last season. Another victory would not just confirm Lyon's progress but also first place –something they missed out on a year ago ahead of suffering a quarter-final exit at Chelsea. Brann, though, will have hopes of their own, not least after the impressive display of 17-year-old Signe Gaupset at Lyon, and Andrine Hegerberg has voiced hope that she may recover from a long-term injury to play some part against sister Ada.

Frankfurt aim to better Benfica

While Barcelona seem to be running away with Group A, even if top spot cannot be confirmed on Thursday, the race for second place between Benfica and Frankfurt is intense. Benfica took a three-point lead last week with a hard-fought home win courtesy of Marie Alidou's 71st-minute goal, and hold out hope of clinching a maiden quarter-final with victory at Stadion am Brentanobad.

Four-time winners in their previous guise as FFC Frankfurt, Eintracht have different ideas as they continue their debut campaign in the modern group stage. In the days when Frankfurt were dominating the competition, the idea they might have a European run ended by a Portuguese club was fanciful, but Benfica have been changing all that.

Still, after losing at Estádio do SL Benfica in the first Women's Champions League game to be played there, Frankfurt coach Nico Arnautis said: "[At home] the atmosphere will like here, but in our favour. It will be a new game and we have a big challenge. I think we have the quality to win."

When are the rest of the Women's Champions League group stage games? Matchday 5: 24/25 January

Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Briefing notes

Group C always looked competitive, and with outsiders Ajax beating Paris Saint-Germain and drawing at Bayern, just two points separates the German leaders from the French side in fourth. If Ajax and Roma can both produce second home group wins on Wednesday, Bayern and Paris would certainly be fearing surprise exits.

Häcken's perfect start may have been ended by Chelsea last week but the Swedish side's disciplined defensive display in London kept them top as they prepare to welcome the Blues to Gothenburg where a sell-out crowd, artificial surface and possible sub-zero temperatures could all work in favour of Mak Lind's Damallsvenskan runners-up, who would be through with a victory.

St. Pölten and Slavia's goalless draw in Austria left both still two points behind Brann in Group A and each know victory in Prague is paramount regardless of the result of the other game in Norway.