Women's Champions League round-up: Ajax, Chelsea go top as Madrid hopes end

Ajax and Chelsea moved top of their UEFA Women's Champions League groups on Wednesday night as Paris Saint-Germain also boosted their hopes and Paris FC ended Real Madrid's ambitions of progress to the quarter-finals.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Results



Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened and watch highlights from midnight CET.

Group C

Ajax 1-0 Bayern

Highlights: Ajax 1-0 Bayern

Ajax returned to the top of the group courtesy of Romée Leuchter's 44th-minute strike at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. After Ashleigh Weerden curled an early effort against the crossbar for the hosts, forward Leuchter collected Nadine Noordam's pass and fired beyond goalkeeper Maria-Luisa Grohs.

That was Leuchter's competition-leading eighth goal of the campaign, including qualifying, and Ajax held out well in the second half to retake first place with two games to go.

Roma 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Highlights: Roma 1-3 Paris

Paris moved from fourth to second after some clinical finishing sealed a crucial win at Roma. Despite earlier losses to Ajax and Bayern, Paris are now just a point off the top after home and away victories over the Italian champions, who sit bottom.

The visitors took a 27th-minute lead as Tabitha Chawinga tucked in from close range following Grace Geyoro's cross-field pass. Chawinga turned provider by setting up Marie-Antoinette Katoto to finish on 67 minutes, and Korbin Albert's fine left-foot volley for her first Paris goal secured the points, with Manuela Giugliano's late free-kick a consolation for Roma.

24 January: Roma vs Bayern, Paris Saint-Germain vs Ajax

Download the Women's Champions League app

Group D

Häcken 1-3 Chelsea

Highlights: Häcken 1-3 Chelsea

Erin Cuthbert struck twice after half-time to send Chelsea top of the section. Häcken had led it at kick-off following last week's Stamford Bridge stalemate and threatened early when Anna Anvegård hit the crossbar. But, 14 minutes in, Sam Kerr put Chelsea ahead with her fifth goal of the group stage after good work by ex-Häcken player Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. Undeterred, the hosts levelled, Clarissa Larisey finishing off a counterattack to delight a sell-out crowd.

Like in the first half, Anvegård rattled the bar not long past the break, yet Cuthbert soon made it 2-1 at the other end, assisted by Sophie Ingle. The Scot got a second in a Champions League match for the first time 12 minutes later after combining with Kerr.

Real Madrid 0-1 Paris FC

Highlights: Real Madrid 0-1 Paris FC

Madrid's hopes of matching their debut run to the quarter-finals in 2021/22 are over after a second loss in a week to Paris FC. The visitors opened their account with a home win over Madrid last week, and yet were nearly behind here when Olga Carmona’s effort was touched on to the bar by the excellent Chiamaka Nnadozie.

However, PFC won it with 11 minutes left after Célina Ould Hocine was impeded in the area and Gaëtane Thiney coolly chipped in her spot kick. Paris now lie within a point of second-placed Häcken ahead of their crucial Matchday 5 trip to Sweden.

24 January: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Häcken vs Paris FC