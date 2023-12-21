UEFA statement on Slavia Praha vs St. Pölten match
Thursday, December 21, 2023
The UEFA Women's Champions League match planned to be played tonight in Prague has been postponed.
Following the tragic shooting that took place in Prague earlier today, it has been decided, after consultation with the clubs, that tonight’s UEFA Women’s Champions League group B match between Slavia Praha and St. Pölten will be rescheduled for 18 January with kick-off time at 18:45 CET.
The thoughts of European football are with the people of Czechia during this difficult time.