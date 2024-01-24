Women's Champions League round-up: Chelsea through as Paris nudge close and Bayern hold firm

Chelsea became the third team to book their place in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday after they downed Real Madrid 2-1 to clinch top spot in Group D.

Paris Saint-Germain also prevailed in their Matchday 5 encounter, defeating Ajax 3-1 to solidify their own last-eight prospects, while Bayern struck two late goals to thwart Roma and Häcken's meeting with Paris FC likewise ended all square.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Through to quarter-finals so far Barcelona (holders), Chelsea, Lyon

Results



Group C

Both sides remain in contention after a dramatic finish in Italy. The Giallorosse took the lead when Valentina Giacinti curled in before half-time and it remained that way until the 87th minute, when Lea Schüller headed Bayern level. Manuela Giugliano thought she had swept in Roma's winner in added time, only for Schüller to rise highest again and glance in a second equaliser.

The hosts moved top of Group C with a powerful attacking display at the Parc des Princes. Marie-Antoinette Katoto was sensational before the break, opening the scoring with an overhead kick then firing in Paris's second. Romée Leuchter pulled one back, but Grace Geyoro pounced to make it 3-1 at half-time. Ajax, who would have won the group with a victory, applied pressure in the second period but created little in response.

30 January: Ajax vs Roma, Bayern vs Paris Saint-Germain

Group D

An unfortunate own goal from goalkeeper Mylène Chavas took the Blues into the quarter-finals after an uncomfortable night in London. Having struggled to break down their well-organised visitors, Chelsea went in front when Guro Reiten converted a 62nd-minute penalty, but their lead was short-lived as substitute Athenea tidied away a loose ball. However, Madrid were swiftly undone again, with Chavas fumbling into her own net on 71 minutes after a hopeful Erin Cuthbert effort had taken a deflection off a defender.

The impressive Chiamaka Nnadozie got down low to save a first-half penalty from Rosa Kafaji and Monica Jusu Bah hit the post as Häcken chased a win that would have spelled qualification. However, it was to be a night for goalkeepers, Jennifer Falk twice denying Paris captain Gaëtane Thiney, while Clara Mateo and substitute Louise Fleury spared the Häcken No13 by firing great chances off target.

30 January: Paris FC vs Chelsea, Real Madrid vs Häcken