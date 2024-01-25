Women's Champions League round-up: Brann, Benfica through as Lyon, Barcelona clinch groups

Brann and Benfica both grabbed places in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals for the first time on Thursday, while two of the competition's established forces – Lyon and Barcelona – won their groups with a game to spare.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Through to quarter-finals so far Barcelona (holders)*, Benfica, Brann, Chelsea*, Lyon* *Group winners

Results



Group A

Highlights: Rosengård 2-2 Benfica

Benfica knew a win would take them through regardless of the Frankfurt result, but a draw proved enough thanks to Barcelona's victory. Eliminated Rosengård had an excellent first half, crowned by Olivia Schough's mighty finish from distance on 13 minutes. Jéssica Silva missed a great chance in the first half but atoned for that with the equaliser when she tidied up after Andreia Faria had hit the crossbar.

The Eagles showed their predatory instincts again five minutes later to take the lead, Marie Alidou stealing in to pounce on a loose back pass. However, Rosengård were not to be denied, Mai Kadowaki's clipped finish from Ria Öling's through ball earning them a deserved first group point.

Highlights: Barcelona 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Confirmed as Group A winners before kick-off, Barcelona's focus did not waver, but Frankfurt – needing a victory to avoid elimination – stood their ground admirably, even after Patri Guijarro powered in the holders' opener on 19 minutes.

Substitute goalkeeper Cara Bösl denied Aitana Bonmatí and Caroline Graham Hansen either side of a Lucy Bronze header that hit the post, but while Laura Freigang and Lara Prašnikar had chances for Frankfurt, Graham Hansen fired in a low drive on 73 minutes to end their dogged resistance.

31 January: Benfica vs Barcelona, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rosengård

Group B

Highlights: Slavia Praha 0-1 Brann

Brann, the sole group contenders never to have previously made the last 16 in any format, merely needed to avoid defeat to book their quarter-final place at Slavia's expense – but still finished with all three points.

Although Rakel Engesvik spurned a glorious early chance as she fizzed an effort wide from close range, the visitors continued to dominate and made made the difference in the 65th minute. That came when 18-year-old Signe Gaupset drove down the byline and whipped in a dangerous ball which Slavia goalkeeper Olivie Lukášová could only deflect into her own net to settle a tight encounter.

Highlights: St. Pölten 0-7 Lyon

Lyon sealed top spot with a comprehensive victory. Ada Hegerberg opened the scoring with a poacher's effort before Sara Däbritz doubled the lead just a minute later. Däbritz then turned provider to set up Hegerberg for a close-range finish, the Norwegian forward becoming first player to notch 60 goals for a single club in the Women's Champions League.

After the break, Vanessa Gilles headed in from a corner, Dzsenifer Marozsán buried a half-volley, Kadidiatou Diani nodded a sixth and Däbritz curled in her second.

31 January: Lyon vs Slavia Praha, Brann vs St. Pölten