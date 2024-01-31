Women's Champions League highlights, round-up: Goals galore as groups end

There were no more quarter-final places at stake on the last night of the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage, but drama was not in shortage as 20 goals flew in – Barcelona and Benfica playing out a 4-4 draw, Slavia Praha denying Lyon and Brann celebrating an added-time winner among the highlights.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: Tuesday

Quarter-finalists Group winners: Barcelona (holders), Chelsea, Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain Group runners-up: Ajax, Benfica, Brann, Häcken



Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened and watch highlights.

Group A

Highlights: Benfica 4-4 Barcelona

Lucy Bronze headed a last-gasp equaliser for Group A winners Barcelona in a thriller, though the holders' hopes of a second 18-point campaign after 2021/22 were dashed by a stirring Benfica recovery. The second-placed hosts, already assured of a first quarter-final, had been heading for a remarkable victory following Bronze's 81st-minute own goal, but the England defender made timely amends when she headed in a corner deep in added time.

Barcelona, who had won all 22 games they had played this season – conceding only four goals in total – were 2-0 up after 20 minutes through Caroline Graham Hansen and Patri Guijarro, before Marie Alidou struck twice to level at the break. Graham Hansen made it 3-2 early in the second half, but Jéssica Silva's exquisite goal on 71 minutes levelled matters and set up the grandstand finish.

Highlights: Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 Rosengård

Frankfurt finished third in Group A as Shekiera Martinez inspired them to a valedictory victory against Rosengård. İlayda Açıkgöz chipped in an early opener and, having assisted for that goal, Martinez then released Nicole Anyomi for the second before tapping in herself.

Lisanne Gräwe and Géraldine Reuteler rounded off the home side's success late on as the visitors finished without a win.

Download the Women's Champions League app

Group B

Highlights: Lyon 2-2 Slavia Praha

Group B winners Lyon had not been denied victory at home in all competitions this season, but an inspired display from goalkeeper Olivie Lukášová and a last-gasp equaliser helped third-placed Slavia come away from OL Stadium with a draw against a team that had beaten them 9-0 in Prague on Matchday 1.

Amel Majri slotted Lyon into a fourth-minute lead, but Franny Černá nudged the visitors level five minutes later. Vicki Becho restored OL's advantage with 16 minutes remaining before Kristína Košíková's effort deflected in off Vanessa Gilles to clinch a memorable result for Slavia in added time.

Brann will head into their debut quarter-final draw given confidence by a hard-fought comeback win. Having fallen behind to Sarah Mattner's early scrambled finish from close range, Justine Kielland drilled in a deserved leveller after 20 minutes.

As the snow fell, it was a Kielland free-kick that then allowed Amalie Eikeland to nod in during stoppage time to give Brann victory. Their dramatic winner also handed their fans a reason to celebrate late on for a second consecutive home game, following their last-gasp equaliser against Lyon on Matchday 4.