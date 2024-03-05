Quiz Arena launches – test your Women's Champions League knowledge

The Quiz Arena is the ultimate test of UEFA Women's Champions League knowledge and is now open for you to enter.

There are two different quizzes, with the Daily Quiz offering a selection of fantastic prizes for those who can make their way to the top of a highly competitive leaderboard.

Women's Champions League: the Daily Quiz

In this quiz, you have to answer ten Women's Champions League questions on 15 separate days. The quiz opens on Monday 4 March and will continue until Tuesday 19 March.

Players will score points for all their correct answers, and those who make it to the upper echelons of the leaderboard will scoop various prizes and digital achievements.

Gold prize: a Women's Champions League holdall bag, a football jersey and an official Women's Champions League match ball.

Silver prize: a football jersey and an official Champions League match ball.

Bronze prize: an official Champions League match ball.

Women's Champions League: the Random Quiz

This 'Always On' Quiz enables players to sharpen their skills by tackling batches of random questions without any restrictions on time or quantity.

While players will accumulate points and earn digital achievements, there won't be any prizes on offer in this game.

Head to the Quiz Arena now