Ajax vs Chelsea Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups

Ajax and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 19 March at Johann Cruijff ArenA.

Ajax vs Chelsea at a glance When: Tuesday 19 March (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here

Second leg: Wednesday 27 March (21:00 CET kick-off), Stamford Bridge, London

What do you need to know

Ajax, the first Dutch team to make the group stage, seemed to be outsiders in a section with Bayern, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma, who had all reached the 2022/23 quarter-finals. But all three lost at Johann Cruijff ArenA as Ajax went through ahead of Bayern and Roma to become only the second Dutch quarter-finalists after Saestum in 2006/07. Having attracted an aggregate of about 50,000 spectators to their three home group wins, Ajax have already sold a club record 30,000-plus tickets for the visit of Chelsea.

Chelsea themselves topped a tricky group ahead of Häcken, Paris FC and Real Madrid to continue their bid to win a first European title in Emma Hayes's last season in charge. To match Ajax's home record, Chelsea have been formidable in Champions League away games over the last couple of seasons, winning at Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon, Häcken and Paris FC, and also drawing at Barcelona (though they needed a win to avoid a semi-final exit last year).

Despite Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel and Aniek Nouwen's long-term absences, and Millie Bright also being yet to return having been out since November, the Blues still boast the star power of Lauren James among others, and have been boosted by the belated debut of Catarina Macario and new signings Nathalie Björn and Mayra Ramírez. However, both Björn and Ramírez missed Friday's important 3-1 league win against Arsenal in front of well over 30,000 fans at Stamford Bridge, as did Maren Mjelde and Ann-Katrin Berger.

Ajax warmed up on Thursday with a Dutch Cup quarter-final defeat of their own youthful second-string squad, Romeé Leuchter scoring at hat-trick in the course of which she became the club's all-time top scorer. However, Sherida Spitse will be missing from the defence due to suspension. Ashleigh Weerden is out with a knee injury.

Meet the quarter-finalists

Form guide

Ajax

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Jong Ajax 1-5 Ajax, 14/03, Dutch Cup quarter-finals

Where they stand: 2nd in Vrouwen Eredivisie, Dutch Cup semi-finals

Chelsea

Last six games: WWWWLW

Last match: Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal, 15/03, league

Where they stand: 1st in FA Women's Super League, FA Cup semi-finals, League Cup final

Ajax's road to the last eight: Every goal

Where to watch Streaming platform DAZN is removing its paywall to the largest portfolio of women's football worldwide, including the UEFA Women's Champions League. This will drive audience growth and provide a new global home for women's football, offering greater access to games, content and the international women's football community. Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games (including Ajax vs Chelsea), with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Squad changes

Ajax

In: None

Out: Roos van der Veen, Ashleigh Weerden

Chelsea

In: Nathalie Björn, Catarina Macario, Mayra Ramírez﻿

Out: Cerys Brown, Mia Fishel, Jessie Fleming, Sam Kerr, Aniek Nouwen

Chelsea's road to the last eight: Every goal

Possible starting line-ups

Ajax: Van Eijk; De Klonia, De Sanders, Kardinaal, Keijzer; Yohannes, Van Gool, Noordam; Jansen, Leuchter, Grant

Chelsea: Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Leupolz, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, James, Reiten; Kirby

Bracket Predictor

View from the camps

Suzanne Bakker, Ajax coach: "I think we are the underdog, but we proved in the group stage that we can surprise the top sides.

"[Chelsea] are top of the league and have a lot of great players. There are a lot of internationals in their squad and they have a lot of experience. English football is always very intense and physical. Tactically, I think we can compete."

Emma Hayes, Chelsea manager: "They're a really, really good team. I've watched them and we played them in a recent pre-season game and I was impressed with them then. They are a great young group coming through and thoroughly deserve to be where they are. It's as tough a game as we could expect for a quarter-final.

"Going away from home in the first leg we need to use all of our experience because Ajax have proved against top teams already that they deserve to be where they are."