Ajax vs Chelsea Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups
Friday, March 15, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Ajax and Chelsea.
Ajax and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 19 March at Johann Cruijff ArenA.
Ajax vs Chelsea at a glance
When: Tuesday 19 March (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here
Second leg: Wednesday 27 March (21:00 CET kick-off), Stamford Bridge, London
What do you need to know
Ajax, the first Dutch team to make the group stage, seemed to be outsiders in a section with Bayern, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma, who had all reached the 2022/23 quarter-finals. But all three lost at Johann Cruijff ArenA as Ajax went through ahead of Bayern and Roma to become only the second Dutch quarter-finalists after Saestum in 2006/07. Having attracted an aggregate of about 50,000 spectators to their three home group wins, Ajax have already sold a club record 30,000-plus tickets for the visit of Chelsea.
Chelsea themselves topped a tricky group ahead of Häcken, Paris FC and Real Madrid to continue their bid to win a first European title in Emma Hayes's last season in charge. To match Ajax's home record, Chelsea have been formidable in Champions League away games over the last couple of seasons, winning at Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon, Häcken and Paris FC, and also drawing at Barcelona (though they needed a win to avoid a semi-final exit last year).
Despite Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel and Aniek Nouwen's long-term absences, and Millie Bright also being yet to return having been out since November, the Blues still boast the star power of Lauren James among others, and have been boosted by the belated debut of Catarina Macario and new signings Nathalie Björn and Mayra Ramírez. However, both Björn and Ramírez missed Friday's important 3-1 league win against Arsenal in front of well over 30,000 fans at Stamford Bridge, as did Maren Mjelde and Ann-Katrin Berger.
Ajax warmed up on Thursday with a Dutch Cup quarter-final defeat of their own youthful second-string squad, Romeé Leuchter scoring at hat-trick in the course of which she became the club's all-time top scorer. However, Sherida Spitse will be missing from the defence due to suspension. Ashleigh Weerden is out with a knee injury.
Form guide
Ajax
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Jong Ajax 1-5 Ajax, 14/03, Dutch Cup quarter-finals
Where they stand: 2nd in Vrouwen Eredivisie, Dutch Cup semi-finals
Chelsea
Last six games: WWWWLW
Last match: Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal, 15/03, league
Where they stand: 1st in FA Women's Super League, FA Cup semi-finals, League Cup final
Where to watch
Streaming platform DAZN is removing its paywall to the largest portfolio of women's football worldwide, including the UEFA Women's Champions League. This will drive audience growth and provide a new global home for women's football, offering greater access to games, content and the international women's football community.
Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories.
The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games (including Ajax vs Chelsea), with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Squad changes
Ajax
In: None
Out: Roos van der Veen, Ashleigh Weerden
Chelsea
In: Nathalie Björn, Catarina Macario, Mayra Ramírez
Out: Cerys Brown, Mia Fishel, Jessie Fleming, Sam Kerr, Aniek Nouwen
Possible starting line-ups
Ajax: Van Eijk; De Klonia, De Sanders, Kardinaal, Keijzer; Yohannes, Van Gool, Noordam; Jansen, Leuchter, Grant
Chelsea: Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Leupolz, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, James, Reiten; Kirby
View from the camps
Suzanne Bakker, Ajax coach: "I think we are the underdog, but we proved in the group stage that we can surprise the top sides.
"[Chelsea] are top of the league and have a lot of great players. There are a lot of internationals in their squad and they have a lot of experience. English football is always very intense and physical. Tactically, I think we can compete."
Emma Hayes, Chelsea manager: "They're a really, really good team. I've watched them and we played them in a recent pre-season game and I was impressed with them then. They are a great young group coming through and thoroughly deserve to be where they are. It's as tough a game as we could expect for a quarter-final.
"Going away from home in the first leg we need to use all of our experience because Ajax have proved against top teams already that they deserve to be where they are."
Where is the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao will stage the 2024 Women's Champions League final on Saturday 25 May at 18:00 CET.
The 50,000-plus capacity home of Bilbao's Athletic Club was built on the site of the old San Mamés, replacing the 100-year-old arena of the same name in 2013. Athletic Club women's team have played several games in the new stadium, attracting 48,121 fans for a 2019 cup tie against Atlético de Madrid, at the time a Spanish record.