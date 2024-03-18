Women's Champions League group stage goals analysis

The 48-match group stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League generated 153 goals at an average of 3.19 per game and one success per 8.4 attempts, with last season's winners Barcelona (27) and eight-time champions Olympique Lyonnais (25) hoarding one-third of the total. UEFA's analysis unit has performed an in-depth review of the 16 teams' routes to the net.

The first two graphics reveal that no less than 34% of goals stemmed from dead-ball scenarios, including second-phase goals following corners or free-kicks, with 505 corners yielding 18% of the group stage total. Successes from direct free-kicks were conspicuous by their absence with the strike by Roma's Manuela Giugliano against Paris Saint-Germain the only one to hit the net.

Women's Champions League goals analysis: Organised possession

In open play, organised possession against low defensive blocks was the most productive category. The first video offers three examples, starting with Chelsea winning the ball in Real Madrid territory and playing it back to a high line of three defenders. The 20th pass is a cross from the right and a far-post header that put 1-1 on the scoreboard in the Spanish capital.

Ajax, wearing blue in Munich, did likewise, with their 10th pass – a long diagonal to the right of the Bayern box – producing an equaliser. And, of course, Barcelona's controlled possession play produced gems, such as their second goal at home to Rosengård, when 13 passes culminated in a sublime back-heeled pass by Aitana Bonmatí and a finish by Caroline Graham Hansen.

Breakthrough goals, with teams attacking via controlled possession against high or mid defensive blocks, produced 12% of the total – as shown by Barça in the second video which starts with a vertical pass through the centre to Bonmatí; an opening to the right and a low cross by Graham Hansen turned into the Benfica net. The following clip reveals how Häcken's controlled possession at the back lures seven Real Madrid players forward, with a fast break allowing four players to attack Madrid's back three – and score the winning goal in Sweden.

Women's Champions League goals analysis: Breakthrough goals

The graphic also shows significant successes (11% apiece) from counterattacking (winning the ball in the team's own half and pushing forward before opponents organise their defensive shape) and from transition play based on regains from counter-pressing in opposition territory.

The next two graphics deal with assists (above and below) or the lack of them, as 36% of the goals hit the net after no assist, either after regain, collecting loose balls or a pass prior to the goal was deflected. High or low crosses provided a similar slice (35%), a figure that includes deliveries of corners, as illustrated by the first clip in the third video, where the Lucy Bronze header from a corner on the right earned Barça their last-gasp equaliser in the 4-4 away draw with Benfica. The Lisbon club also features in the second clip where the goalkeeper initiates construction with a pass to the right and, after a long diagonal to the left, a low cross allows Benfica to pull back to 1-1 in Frankfurt.

Women's Champions League goals analysis: Crosses

The assist location graphic reveals that 41% were delivered from within the penalty area, while the 22% from advanced wide areas includes corner kicks. Assists from outside the box focused on the central channel (12%) rather than wide areas (7%). The solitary assist by a goalkeeper was supplied by Paris Saint-Germain's Constance Picaud, whose long delivery set up Tabitha Chawinga for a 1v1 against the Bayern keeper in Munich.

The next graphic demonstrates that 76% of the group stage goals stemmed from moves of five passes or less. The 38% involving one or two passes includes set plays such as Chelsea's corner away to Paris FC or Bayern's free-kick opener away to Paris Saint-Germain, as illustrated by the fourth video, while the fifth shows two of the moves comprising more than ten passes: the 21-pass move that allowed Brann to beat Slavia Praha at home; and trademark Barça combination play during their home win against Benfica.

Women's Champions League goals analysis: One or two passes

Women's Champions League goals analysis: Over 10 passes

The following graphic reveals that, in more than half (52%) of the goalscoring moves, the phase of possession was initiated in the attacking third. Almost one-quarter (23%) started in wide areas near the corner flags while one-fifth of the 30% originating in the central channel were played all the way through the thirds from the penalty area.

The next pie chart signals that three out of every four goals (76%) were scored with a single touch whereas, on no more that one in ten occasions, scorers enjoyed the luxury of three touches or more. The final video clips show the first-time strikes from outside the box that allowed Rosengård to take the lead at home to Benfica while Eintracht Frankfurt did likewise when the Swedish club visited Germany and when they entertained defending champions Barcelona though, on that occasion, the one-touch finish was one of 37 successful headers – 24% of the group stage goal tally.

Women's Champions League goals analysis: Touch finish

Analysis revealed that the scorer was unchallenged in only 4% of goalscoring scenarios as opposed to the 70% where the player who provided the finishing touch was subjected to direct pressure from opponents within a radius of 5m. In the graphic, the 26% relates to indirect pressure where spaces are shut down but the scorer is not subjected to overt defensive actions.

The final graphic supports the argument that goalkeepers, these days, are less likely to be surprised by long-range shooting which, during the group stage, accounted for only 8% of the goals while only 23% were struck from areas further out than the penalty spot. Almost half the goals were delivered from central areas and 27% of final touches were made within the confines of the goal area.