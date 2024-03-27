Women's Champions League: What to watch out for in the quarter-final second legs

The UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals conclude on Thursday. We look at the key storylines as the Bilbao final comes a step closer.

Download the official app

Brann's Barcelona mission

Brann held Lyon in the group stage on their way to making the quarter-finals in only their second European season and with less than 20 minutes to go it seemed as if Barcelona would also only manage a draw in Bergen. Salma Paralluelo had other ideas, her winner moving Barcelona a step closer to a sixth straight semi-final appearance.

Both of Barcelona's Norwegians had reason to enjoy the trip back to their homeland. Caroline Graham Hansen scored first, a fifth goal to add to her five assists in the Champions League this season. And Ingrid Engen brought up her 100th Barcelona appearance, a fine achievement for a player sometimes overshadowed by the club's many global stars but just as important.

Brann, who actually need to win the competition this season to have another European campaign in 2024/25, now have to cause a sensation, since Barcelona have not lost a competitive home game in more than five years. Goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen, who frustrated the holders plenty in the first leg, still admitted to UEFA.com: "We needed to be brave on the ball, which I don't think we were today," while adding: "We didn't have much left – we'd given it our all."

Highlights: Brann 1-2 Barcelona

Häcken's positives to take to Paris

Häcken proved their solidity as they knocked out Twente in qualifying and finished above Paris FC and Real Madrid in the group stage as well as drawing 0-0 at Chelsea. They nearly had another good result against a French capital side when Rosa Kafaji drew them level at home to Paris Saint-Germain, heading in after her initial penalty was saved, but the visitors eked out a 2-1 victory as hard fought as Lyon or Barcelona's.

Kafaji only further boosted her reputation, the 20-year-old named Player of the Match despite the defeat as she orchestrated Häcken's attack, not to mention her goal. But then at the other end Tabitha Chawinga, scoring for her fifth straight game, earned the win, keeping up her record of getting crucial goals since her summer move from Inter to Paris, not lead away to Manchester United back in October in that tricky round 2 tie.

Last season's narrow quarter-final loss to Wolfsburg prevented Paris making the semis four years in a row. But in round 2 a year ago Paris beat Häcken 2-1 in a first leg (at home this time), then won 2-0, and a repeat would clearly do them just fine. Coach Jocelyn Prêcheur is also looking for a better performance, though, saying after the victory in Gothenburg: "Offensively, I'm a little disappointed – we can show a better side to ourselves, especially in our stadium in Paris."

Highlights: Häcken 1-2 Paris