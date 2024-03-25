Lyon vs Benfica Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups

Lyon and Benfica meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 27 March at OL Stadium.

Lyon vs Benfica at a glance When: Wednesday 27 March (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: OL Stadium, Décines﻿﻿

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

How to follow and watch: Build-up and a live stream from DAZN can be found here

Semi-finals: Winners vs Häcken or Paris Saint-Germain (20/21 & 27/28 April; Lyon or Benfica at home in first leg)

What do you need to know

After trailing at half-time in the first leg thanks to an Andreia Faria goal, Delphine Cascarino and Sara Däbritz turned the game in Lisbon to give Lyon a 2-1 advantage. It was still another decent display by Benfica, who were making history just by stepping on to the pitch as the first Portuguese quarter-finalists.

Highlights: Benfica 1-2 Lyon

Lyon, with eight titles to their name, are of course no strangers to this stage, making a record-equalling 15th quarter-final appearance and having won 12 of their previous 14 last-eight ties. However, two of those defeats came in the last three seasons and the first might give Benfica hope.

In 2020/21 Lyon won 1-0 away to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg only to then lose 2-1 at home and fall on away goals. Last season OL lost their first leg 1-0 at home to Chelsea, forced extra time at Stamford Bridge and then scored again, only to concede at the death and depart on penalties.

Form guide

Lyon

Last six games: WWWLWW

Last match: LOSC Lille 0-7 Lyon, 23/03, league

Where they stand: 1st in D1 Féminine

Benfica

Last six games: WLDWWW

Last match: Benfica 4-1 Braga, 23/03, league

Where they stand: 1st in Campeonato Nacional Feminino, Portuguese Cup semi-finals

Where to watch Streaming platform DAZN is removing its paywall to the largest portfolio of women's football worldwide, including the UEFA Women's Champions League. This will drive audience growth and provide a new global home for women's football, offering greater access to games, content and the international women's football community. Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games (including Lyon vs Benfica), with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Possible starting line-ups

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock Bathy, Gilles, Bacha; Majri, Horan, Däbritz; Diani, Le Sommer, Cascarino

Misses next match if booked: Bacha

Benfica: Pauels; Araujo, Carole Costa, Ucheibe; Lucia Alves, Gasper, Andreia Faria, Falcón; Alidou, Davidson, Kika Nazareth

Misses next match if booked: Lucia Alves, Ucheibe

Bracket Predictor

Cascarino: 'We mustn't underestimate Benfica'

View from the camps

Sonia Bompastor, Lyon coach: "Benfica performed well in the group stage, causing Barcelona problems. So we were mentally ready for this, we wanted to perform from the beginning [of the first leg] – but we didn't, we conceded. However, we managed to react in the end, so we need to analyse what happened and adjust for the second leg."

Filipa Patão, Benfica coach: "We need to be better with the ball and more precise in our passing the entire game."

Lindsey Horan, Lyon midfielder: "We have to focus on us and what we want to give in that game. We have to put it all out there – score early, start fast and begin strongly, the same we did [in Lisbon] at the beginning of the second half."