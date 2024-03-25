Lyon vs Benfica Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups
Monday, March 25, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Lyon and Benfica.
Lyon and Benfica meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 27 March at OL Stadium.
Lyon vs Benfica at a glance
When: Wednesday 27 March (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: OL Stadium, Décines
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow and watch: Build-up and a live stream from DAZN can be found here
Semi-finals: Winners vs Häcken or Paris Saint-Germain (20/21 & 27/28 April; Lyon or Benfica at home in first leg)
What do you need to know
After trailing at half-time in the first leg thanks to an Andreia Faria goal, Delphine Cascarino and Sara Däbritz turned the game in Lisbon to give Lyon a 2-1 advantage. It was still another decent display by Benfica, who were making history just by stepping on to the pitch as the first Portuguese quarter-finalists.
Lyon, with eight titles to their name, are of course no strangers to this stage, making a record-equalling 15th quarter-final appearance and having won 12 of their previous 14 last-eight ties. However, two of those defeats came in the last three seasons and the first might give Benfica hope.
In 2020/21 Lyon won 1-0 away to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg only to then lose 2-1 at home and fall on away goals. Last season OL lost their first leg 1-0 at home to Chelsea, forced extra time at Stamford Bridge and then scored again, only to concede at the death and depart on penalties.
Form guide
Lyon
Last six games: WWWLWW
Last match: LOSC Lille 0-7 Lyon, 23/03, league
Where they stand: 1st in D1 Féminine
Benfica
Last six games: WLDWWW
Last match: Benfica 4-1 Braga, 23/03, league
Where they stand: 1st in Campeonato Nacional Feminino, Portuguese Cup semi-finals
Where to watch
Streaming platform DAZN is removing its paywall to the largest portfolio of women's football worldwide, including the UEFA Women's Champions League. This will drive audience growth and provide a new global home for women's football, offering greater access to games, content and the international women's football community.
Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories.
The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games (including Lyon vs Benfica), with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Possible starting line-ups
Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock Bathy, Gilles, Bacha; Majri, Horan, Däbritz; Diani, Le Sommer, Cascarino
Misses next match if booked: Bacha
Benfica: Pauels; Araujo, Carole Costa, Ucheibe; Lucia Alves, Gasper, Andreia Faria, Falcón; Alidou, Davidson, Kika Nazareth
Misses next match if booked: Lucia Alves, Ucheibe
View from the camps
Sonia Bompastor, Lyon coach: "Benfica performed well in the group stage, causing Barcelona problems. So we were mentally ready for this, we wanted to perform from the beginning [of the first leg] – but we didn't, we conceded. However, we managed to react in the end, so we need to analyse what happened and adjust for the second leg."
Filipa Patão, Benfica coach: "We need to be better with the ball and more precise in our passing the entire game."
Lindsey Horan, Lyon midfielder: "We have to focus on us and what we want to give in that game. We have to put it all out there – score early, start fast and begin strongly, the same we did [in Lisbon] at the beginning of the second half."
Where is the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao will stage the 2024 Women's Champions League final at 18:00 CET on Saturday 25 May.
The 50,000-plus capacity home of Bilbao's Athletic Club was built on the site of the old San Mamés, replacing the 100-year-old arena of the same name in 2013. Athletic Club women's team have played several games in the new stadium, attracting 48,121 fans for a 2019 cup tie against Atlético de Madrid, at the time a Spanish record.