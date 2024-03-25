Paris Saint Germain vs Häcken Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain and Häcken meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 28 March at Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint Germain vs Häcken at a glance When: Thursday 28 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris﻿

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg

Semi-finals: Winners vs Benfica or Lyon (20/21 & 27/28 April; Paris or Häcken at home in second leg)

What do you need to know

Tabitha Chawinga's winner gave Paris a 2-1 first-leg victory in Gothenburg despite a technically spirited display from Häcken, and in particular their attacking fulcrum Rosa Kafaji. Häcken, whose previous quarter-finals in 2012/13 and 2013/14 ended in defeat, can at least take inspiration from their previous trip to the French capital, a 2-1 win at Paris FC in the group stage on Matchday 1 in November, which proved the decisive result in the Swedish side's progress.

Häcken will, however, miss winger Anna Anvegård through suspension, with Paris right-back Thiniba Samoura similarly ruled out. Paris are unbeaten in all competitions since their 1-0 home reverse against Bayern on Matchday 2, and in eight previous Women's Champions League quarter-finals have only been knocked out twice.

Häcken did show their ability to win a clutch game on Sunday as in the deciding match of their Swedish Cup group they beat Kristianstad 7-2 to advance to next week's semi-finals, all happening before the new Damallsvenskan season begins on 13 April.

Form guide

Paris Saint-Germain

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Montpellier 1-3 Paris, 24/03, league

Where they stand: 2nd in D1 Féminine, French Cup final

Häcken

Last six games: WWWWDL

Last match: Häcken 7-2 Kristianstad, 24/03, Swedish Cup group stage

Where they stand: 2nd in Damallsvenskan (2023 season) Swedish Cup semi-finals

Highlights: Häcken 1-2 Paris

Possible starting line-ups

Paris: Kiedrzynek; Le Guilly, Gaetino, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Vangsgaard, Martens, Geyoro; Albert, Baltimore; Chawinga

Suspended: Samoura

Missed next match if booked: De Almeida, Karchoui

Häcken: Falk; Kosola, Rybrink, Luik, Wijk; Curmark, Fossdalsá; Schröder, Kafaji, Jusu Bah; Larisey

Suspended: Anvegård

Missed next match if booked: Larisey, Sandberg

View from the camps

Jocelyn Prêcheur, Paris coach: "Offensively, I'm a little disappointed [with the first leg] – we can show a better side to ourselves, especially in our stadium in Paris."

Mak Lind, Häcken coach: "It was good for us to experience this game, and it's only the first half out of two. There's one more game to play and we have a chance, for sure."