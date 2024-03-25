UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Paris Saint Germain vs Häcken Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, line-ups

Monday, March 25, 2024

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Häcken.

Can Korbin Alberr and Paris hold off Monica Jusu Bah and Häcken?
Can Korbin Alberr and Paris hold off Monica Jusu Bah and Häcken? UEFA

Paris Saint-Germain and Häcken meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 28 March at Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint Germain vs Häcken at a glance

When: Thursday 28 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris﻿
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Semi-finals: Winners vs Benfica or Lyon (20/21 & 27/28 April; Paris or Häcken at home in second leg)

What do you need to know

Tabitha Chawinga's winner gave Paris a 2-1 first-leg victory in Gothenburg despite a technically spirited display from Häcken, and in particular their attacking fulcrum Rosa Kafaji. Häcken, whose previous quarter-finals in 2012/13 and 2013/14 ended in defeat, can at least take inspiration from their previous trip to the French capital, a 2-1 win at Paris FC in the group stage on Matchday 1 in November, which proved the decisive result in the Swedish side's progress.

Häcken will, however, miss winger Anna Anvegård through suspension, with Paris right-back Thiniba Samoura similarly ruled out. Paris are unbeaten in all competitions since their 1-0 home reverse against Bayern on Matchday 2, and in eight previous Women's Champions League quarter-finals have only been knocked out twice.

Häcken did show their ability to win a clutch game on Sunday as in the deciding match of their Swedish Cup group they beat Kristianstad 7-2 to advance to next week's semi-finals, all happening before the new Damallsvenskan season begins on 13 April.

Form guide

Paris Saint-Germain
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Montpellier 1-3 Paris, 24/03, league
Where they stand: 2nd in D1 Féminine, French Cup final

Häcken
Last six games: WWWWDL
Last match: Häcken 7-2 Kristianstad, 24/03, Swedish Cup group stage
Where they stand: 2nd in Damallsvenskan (2023 season) Swedish Cup semi-finals

Highlights: Häcken 1-2 Paris

Where to watch

Streaming platform DAZN is removing its paywall to the largest portfolio of women's football worldwide, including the UEFA Women's Champions League. This will drive audience growth and provide a new global home for women's football, offering greater access to games, content and the international women's football community.

Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories.

The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Possible starting line-ups

Paris: Kiedrzynek; Le Guilly, Gaetino, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Vangsgaard, Martens, Geyoro; Albert, Baltimore; Chawinga

Suspended: Samoura
Missed next match if booked: De Almeida, Karchoui

Häcken: Falk; Kosola, Rybrink, Luik, Wijk; Curmark, Fossdalsá; Schröder, Kafaji, Jusu Bah; Larisey

Suspended: Anvegård
Missed next match if booked: Larisey, Sandberg

Bracket Predictor

View from the camps

Jocelyn Prêcheur, Paris coach: "Offensively, I'm a little disappointed [with the first leg] – we can show a better side to ourselves, especially in our stadium in Paris."

Mak Lind, Häcken coach: "It was good for us to experience this game, and it's only the first half out of two. There's one more game to play and we have a chance, for sure."

Where is the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?

San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao will stage the 2024 Women's Champions League final on Saturday 25 May, with the kick-off time to be confirmed.

The 50,000-plus capacity home of Bilbao's Athletic Club was built on the site of the old San Mamés, replacing the 100-year-old arena of the same name in 2013. Athletic Club women's team have played several games in the new stadium, attracting 48,121 fans for a 2019 cup tie against Atlético de Madrid, at the time a Spanish record.

