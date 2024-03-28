Semi-finals tie by tie: Barcelona vs Chelsea, Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Two rivalries are renewed in the semi-finals in the last two weekends of April.
The UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final ties are set. We look at the key storylines as four teams aim for the final in Bilbao.
Road to Bilbao
Semi-finals (20/21 & 27/28 April)
Barcelona vs Chelsea
Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain
Schedule tbc
Final (25 May, San Mamés, Bilbao)
Barcelona / Chelsea vs Lyon / Paris (18:00 CET)
Can Chelsea beak Barcelona hoodoo?
2022/23 semi-finals: Chelsea 0-1/1-1 Barcelona (agg: 1-2)
2020/21 final: Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona (Gothenburg)
First-named team at home in opening leg of two-legged ties
Wolfsburg were Chelsea's nemesis in the Blues' early European campaigns, knocking them out in their first three seasons (including in the 2017/18 semi-finals). Eventually, in the 2020/21 last eight, Chelsea defeated Wolfsburg 5-1 on aggregate and made the final, only to be blown away 4-0 by Barcelona in Gothenburg.
Chelsea were one step away from a second final last season, but Barcelona were in the way, and Caroline Graham Hansen's superb goal early in the Stamford Bridge first leg gave them an advantage they never surrendered, especially after the Norwegian attacker scored again at Camp Nou. So, as Chelsea chase a first European title in Emma Hayes's last season at the helm, they now take on the only one of their 19 different Women's Champions League opponents they have never defeated.
It is Barcelona's turn to be at home first this year as they continue their bid to join Umeå, Lyon and Wolfsburg as clubs who have successfully defended the UEFA women's club title (they have already equalled OL's record of reaching six semi-finals in a row). Chelsea, though, have been fearless away from home in the competition over the last couple of seasons and, while officially playing it down, seem on something of a mission to ensure Hayes's long reign ends with the one missing trophy.
Familiar rivals make history
2021/22 semi-finals: Lyon 3-2/2-1 Paris (agg: 5-3)
2020/21 quarter-finals: Paris 0-1/2-1 Lyon (agg: 2-2, Paris win on away goals)
2019/20 semi-finals: Paris 0-1 Lyon (Bilbao)
2016/17 final: Lyon 0-0aet, 7-6pens Paris (Cardiff)
2015/16 semi-finals: Lyon 7-0/1-0 Paris (agg: 8-0)
2014/15 round of 16: Paris 1-1/1-0 Lyon (agg: 2-1)
Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain meet for the fourth time in a Champions League semi-finals, and when they kick off the first leg it will be the 11th game between the two in Europe, becoming the most played match in UEFA women's competition history.
The three previous Champions League semi-finals have all gone Lyon's way (in each case followed by them lifting the trophy). OL have generally had the upper hand on the domestic stage too, with four wins in a row before their 1-1 league draw at OL Stadium in February, the capital side denied by a 90th-minute own goal.
The last time Paris won away to Lyon was the 2-1 comeback win in the second leg of their 2020/21 quarter-final, taking them through on away goals (something that cannot happen this time). The fact that Paris's last win over 90 minutes at Lyon before that was in 2014, also in the Champions League, adds emphasis to OL's dominance.
As if that was not enough, this season's Women's Champions League top scorer is Lyon's seven-goal Kadidiatou Diani, a summer transfer from Paris, where she was similarly prolific. She is far from the only former Paris player in the Lyon squad, though Sakina Karchaoui moved the other way in 2021. Judging by these sides' last few European encounters, their latest tussle should be tense indeed.
Where is the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao will stage the 2024 Women's Champions League final at 18:00 CET on Saturday 25 May.
The 50,000-plus capacity home of Bilbao's Athletic Club was built on the site of the old San Mamés, replacing the 100-year-old arena of the same name in 2013. Athletic Club women's team have played several games in the new stadium, attracting 48,121 fans for a 2019 cup tie against Atlético de Madrid, at the time a Spanish record.