2023/24 Women's Champions League season by numbers

0 Number of times either Arsenal or Wolfsburg had previously failed to make the quarter-finals before both were eliminated in qualifying by Paris FC.

2 Lyon had never let a two-goal lead slip in any game since FC Lyon became Olympique Lyonnais in 2004... until their 2-2 draw at Brann in the group stage. Lyon then performed a new club feat themselves by recovering from 2-0 down to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in the first leg of their semi-final.

Highlights: Brann 2-2 Lyon

﻿4 Barcelona have reached a fourth consecutive final, within one of Lyon's record of five in a row between 2016 and 2020.

6 The number of times the four Group C teams swapped in and out of provisional qualifying positions on a dramatic final matchnight, before Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax finished ahead of Bayern and Roma.

11 Lyon are through to an 11th final (in 14 years) in their search for a ninth title.

12 Lyon and Paris met for the 11th and 12th time in Europe, making this the competition's most-played fixture ahead of Chelsea vs Wolfsburg on ten.

Highlights: Lyon 3-2 Paris

15 Lyon equalled Arsenal's record of 15 quarter-finals, a rare mark not already held by OL.

16 Ajax's Lily Yohannes became the youngest-ever group stage player and the first 16-year-old quarter-finalist for a decade (a day before Felicia Schröder of Häcken became the second).

21 SFK 2000 Sarajevo participated for the 21st season in a row. KÍ Klaksvík also took part in their 21st (non-consecutive) campaign.

25 Barcelona had been unbeaten in 25 Champions League home games before Chelsea's 1-0 semi-final first-leg victory. No fewer than 24 of those matches had been wins, the sole exception a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in last season's semis.

Highlights: Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea

60 In the course of the group stage, Ada Hegerberg became the first player to reach 60 goals in this competition both overall and then, a few games later, for a single club (Lyon).

62.2 Barcelona's average possession percentage per game, improving on last season's mark; they also lead on passing accuracy (87.3%) and completed passes (6,213).

190 Total goals in the competition proper prior to the final, an average of 3.17 per game. Between them, the finalists have contributed 70 to the total (36 by Lyon, 34 for Barcelona).

305 Arsenal may have departed in round 1, but their six goals in two games took them from 299 to 305 in the history of the competition, making them only the second club to pass 300 after Lyon.

511,911 Total attendance for the season to date since the group stage, 60 games in all.

See more: competition stats