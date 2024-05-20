Paralluelo setting the pace for Women's Champions League finalists Barcelona

When Barcelona first tackled Lyon in a UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2019, the 15-year-old Salma Paralluelo had just played in her second UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship and was about to compete at the European Youth Olympic Festival, where she won gold in the 400m hurdles and the medley relay.

Paralluelo was tipped for the top in both sports. By then, she had already starred in Spain's 2018 Women's U17 EURO and FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup victories, and the following year she became the second-youngest competitor ever at the adult European Athletics Indoor Championship.

Eventually, injury and then a 2022 move from Villarreal to Barcelona forced a decision to concentrate on football. That has been rewarded since with a Women's Champions League winners' medal last season, plus FIFA U-20 and senior Women's World Cup victories, and a 2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League triumph with Spain.

Ahead of her second Champions League final, against Lyon in Bilbao on Saturday, Paralluelo shares her thoughts on a European campaign in which she has already struck six goals.

On potentially winning a second Champions League title aged 20

I think everything has turned out really well and has happened very fast. I've always been someone who likes to dream big, but to be here today, to have a big opportunity to win a second Champions League title, that's more than a dream.

Salma Paralluelo's 2023/24 Women's Champions League stats Matches: 10

Goals: 6

Assists: 1

Top speed (knockout phase): 30.6 km/h

﻿On her goalscoring form this season

I don't think there's any secret. I guess that, in the end, with this being my second season, I know my team-mates better, the team better, the level of performance required. Maybe things have gone better, more easily, but I carry on working hard, carry on finding myself, and I am really happy because I'm enjoying the whole journey.

Paralluelo's Barcelona double against Frankfurt

On using her athletics experience in football

In athletics, you also develop your mentality a lot, and I think that's what I have taken away the most from that sport, apart from the physical conditioning I've been able to develop. At the end of the day, they are two completely different sports – one a team sport, one individual.

On the final against Lyon

They're a team which is always in the Champions League. They're always up there and thereabouts; they're very strong up front, a very physical side. I think it's important to really experience the game – it's a game in which 1,000 different things can happen – but we're on a good run at the moment and, ultimately, it will come down to the little things that one side can end up doing and the other not. I think we're in a good position to take it to them, give it our all and try to break down anything they throw our way.

On Jonatan Giráldez, who will leave as Barcelona coach this summer

It's been a pleasure, and that goes for his backroom staff too. I think I've learned a lot from him. He's always encouraged me, encouraged us to learn – to adapt to a lot of [different] positions and [be comfortable] in many different roles, and I'd say that's what I've learned from him. To try to produce my best performance no matter the circumstances, as well as that hunger he passes on to the whole side too.