Dumornay's journey from Haiti to Lyon and the Women's Champions League final

At 2-0 down with ten minutes left in the home first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, things looked bleak for Lyon.

By full time, they had won 3-2, and the following week they booked their place in Saturday's Bilbao final against Barcelona. That they pulled off such a thrilling turnaround was thanks in no small part to 20-year-old Melchie Dumornay, who scored a brilliant equaliser before helping set up the winner for Amel Majri and then also registering in the Parc des Princes return.

It was actually the first time Dumornay had started in the Champions League, having only moved to Lyon this season from Reims. Her talent has long been recognised, however, her performances for Haiti in CONCACAF youth tournaments creating a buzz underlined by her displays for Reims and at last year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

Speaking to UEFA.com, Dumornay reflects on her early days in Haiti, her move to Europe and her time so far with Lyon.

On her start as a footballer in Haiti

First of all, football is very special to us in Haiti. Everyone loves football in Haiti. We're true fans and we're crazy about the game. If I had to describe what football was like for a girl like me in Haiti, I obviously faced challenges because of my size and my gender – the fact that I was a girl.

It was pretty tough at first, but once I was into it, we were all just fighting for what we wanted, and for acceptance. More importantly, I was accepted by everyone. In my neighbourhood, everyone knew my name.

Dumornay's decisive Lyon goal at Paris

On moving to France aged 18 with Reims

Moving from Haiti to France and settling into my new club wasn't easy. The culture both on and off the pitch [was new to me]. What was good was the fact that, on the pitch, we didn't need to speak the same language. We understood each other as we spoke the language of football.

However, it was a bit tougher for me to adapt to the culture off the pitch. I had very good team-mates who knew how to support me and guide me through those things.

On playing at Lyon

As you may know, coming to Lyon was a dream, and I now feel I am living that dream. I'm really happy and I have team-mates I knew about from afar who I'm now rubbing shoulders with. So, I'm very happy and it's going really well. We have quite a tightly knit group and I think that's made the difference despite any challenges we may have faced at the beginning of this season.

"Coming to Lyon was a dream, and I now feel I am living that dream." Melchie Dumornay

On playing under Sonia Bompastor

The coach, Sonia, has added a lot to my game. I think she was already aware of me for a fair few years. She saw a large stretch of my development and spotted skills in me that I was unaware I had. She has also helped me find out more about who I am as a person, so she has definitely had a big role to play in those aspects.

On helping inspire the semi-final comeback against Paris

I was only able to play as well as I did against Paris in that semi-final because of the team as a whole. So, I'm very happy to be able to help the team by scoring and to help my team-mates score. That's what I wanted to do at the start of this season, and I've managed to achieve that, so I'm very happy.

On the final

First off, it's very special. It's going to be my very first Champions League final. I'm very honoured to be able to represent my country on such a big stage. There will be lots of people from my country who want to come and want to be there for this special moment. I'm very honoured, and now I'm focused on myself and my team to be able to prepare in the best possible way for this hugely significant final.