Barcelona vs Lyon Women's Champions League final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Barcelona play Lyon in the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 25 May at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.

Barcelona vs Lyon at a glance When: Saturday 25 May (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: San Mamés Stadium﻿, Bilbao

What: UEFA Women's Champions League final

What do you need to know?

Holders Barcelona are taking on the club that have proved their (and so many other teams') nemeses in this competition, eight-time champions Lyon. Two of OL's last three titles have come against Barcelona, the French side triumphing 4-1 in the Budapest final five years ago and 3-1 as underdogs in the 2022 Turin showpiece. They also beat Barça home and away in the 2017/18 quarter-finals, the last time the Catalan outfit failed to reach at least the semis.

This is Lyon's 11th final overall, all since 2010, while Barcelona have made it to their fourth decider in a row, and fifth in six seasons. The holders have prevailed twice so far, defeating Chelsea 4-0 in Gothenburg in 2021 and battling back from 2-0 down at half-time last year to edge Wolfsburg 3-2 in Eindhoven.

Final lowdown

For much of the season, this pair have seemed set for another high-stakes encounter, especially when the draw put them on opposite sides of the knockout bracket. Barcelona strolled through their group, the only side to finish first of their section in all three seasons under this format, then saw off Brann before proving they had lost none of their bouncebackability from last year's final, overcoming a 1-0 home loss to Chelsea in their semi by winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Defender Mapi León is a long-term absentee, but her team-mates will doubtless be full of self-belief as they vie to retain their crown. They will also be aiming to give Washington Spirit-bound Jonatan Giráldez the perfect send-off by catapulting him into the elite club of coaches with two titles in this competition.

Lyon's Sonia Bompastor has that same target in her sights, having two years ago masterminded the victory against Barcelona that made her the first person to win this competition as a player and head coach.

On the personnel front, meanwhile, Wendie Renard – who succeeded Bompastor as captain – has taken part in all ten of Lyon's previous finals and their eight triumphs. Fellow eight-time winner Eugénie Le Sommer is injured, however, as is Sara Däbritz, while Griedge Mbock Bathy has not played in a month. On the plus side, Ada Hegerberg has returned to action after two months out and will be hoping to score in a fifth separate final.

Lyon have reached Bilbao unbeaten, drawing twice in the group stage but defeating both Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain home and away in the knockout phase. Most impressively, they turned around a 2-0 deficit with ten minutes remaining at home to their French rivals in the semi-finals, winning 3-2 in a comeback even swifter than Barcelona managed in last year's final.

Both these teams lifted trophies last week, Lyon beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the French league play-off final and Barcelona defeating Real Sociedad 8-0 to clinch the Copa de la Reina.

Barcelona's road to the final: Every goal

Possible starting line-ups

Barcelona: Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Batlle; Bonmatí, Walsh, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Paralluelo, Rolfö

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Renard, Gilles, Bacha; Van de Donk, Egurrola, Horan; Cascarino, Dumornay, Diani

Meet the teams

Lyon's road to the final: Every goal

Refereeing team Referee: Rebecca Welch (ENG)

Assistants: Natalie Aspinall, Emily Carney (ENG)

Fourth official: Ivana Martinčić (CRO)

Reserve assistant: Sanja Rođak-Karšić (CRO)

VAR: Stuart Attwell (ENG)

Assistant VAR: Katrin Rafalski (GER)

VAR support: Katalin Kulcsár (HUN)

View from the camps

Jonatan Giráldez, Barcelona coach: "For me, Barça and Lyon are the two best teams in Europe, without any doubt, because of the individual quality both teams have. If you analyse player by player, there's certainly little to choose from.

"It will be a fun final, with two quality starting line-ups and great subs on the bench who can help a lot. Plus, of course, from the sidelines, both Sonia and I will have our tools to try and have an entertaining final, which, hopefully, will favour Barça."

Beginners' guide

Sonia Bompastor, Lyon coach: "They [Barcelona] don't concede too many goals. We know it will be a great challenge for us, and we know they have a lot of experience in this competition but also in the Champions League final itself.

"It will be a tight game and every detail will matter, so it will be up to us to make this game go in our favour. But we expect a very difficult match against a very tough club and a wonderful team."

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter

Perhaps, given their imperious form over recent seasons, neutrals will view holders Barcelona as favourites for this final. It's a status that they're capable of coping with, perhaps even confirming. But it's not a good guide to look only at how they've swept the board domestically – and how they now stand to complete a treble if they win at San Mamés.

In Europe, this team have had to work much harder for glory, despite superb players including Aitana Bonmatí, Fridolina Rolfö and Caroline Graham Hansen. Their signature performances have included feats of defying adversity, such as their comeback in last year's showpiece and their turnaround at Stamford Bridge in this season's semis.

Talented, fun to watch, technically gifted – all these, yes. But characterful, resourceful and very well coached too. Bring on the final!

Vanessa Tomaszewski, Lyon reporter

Previous meetings: Lyon vs Barcelona

Form guide (most recent first)

Barcelona

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW

Last match: Barcelona 8-0 Real Sociedad 0-8, 18/05, Copa de la Reina final

Domestic season: Spanish Liga champions, Copa de la Reina winners, Spanish Super Cup winners

Lyon

Last six games (most recent result first): WWLWWW

Last match: Lyon 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain, 17/05, French league play-off final

Domestic season: French League champions, French Super Cup winners