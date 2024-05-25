Aitana Bonmatí named official UEFA Women's Champions League final Player of the Match

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí has been named Player of the Match for the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final after scoring as her side beat Lyon 2-0 in Bilbao.

Bonmatí was chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer panel, who said: "She influenced the game all over the pitch in and out of possession. High progressive passes, high ball recoveries and scored a great goal."

This is the second time the 26-year-old Spanish international has won the award, with Bonmatí also Player of the Match during her team's 4-0 win over Chelsea in the final in 2021.

Previous final Players of the Match

2023: Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

2022: Amandine Henry (Lyon)

2021: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

2020: Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)

2019: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

2018: Amandine Henry (Lyon)

2017: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)

