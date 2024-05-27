Aitana Bonmatí named 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí as the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season for the second season in succession.

With six goals and six assists, the 26-year-old player had 12 goal contributions – more than any other player this season – and was named Player of the Match after scoring in Barcelona's 2-0 final victory against Lyon, UEFA's Technical Observer panel explaining: "She influenced the game all over the pitch in and out of possession. High progressive passes, high ball recoveries and scored a great goal."

Speaking after the game, Bonmatí said: "Anyone who knows me will say to you, 'She'll never have enough.' I'm such an ambitious person. I'm almost never satisfied with my work, and I always want more. But I try to treasure these moments more and more and I've enjoyed this season the most."

Bonmatí: 'It's a unique moment'

With Bonmatí having won the 2022/23 award, and team-mate Alexia Putellas winning the inaugural award in 2021/22, all three Women's Champions League Players of the Season so far have been Barcelona players.