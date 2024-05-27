Melchie Dumornay named 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Melchie Dumornay as the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season.

The Lyon forward, who joined the club from Reims last year, scored twice and created three assists in five appearances in the tournament in this campaign to help her side reach the final, where they were ultimately beaten 2-0 by Barcelona.

Dumornay's journey from Haiti to the Champions League final

Dumornay won the Player of the Match award in both legs of Lyon's 5-3 aggregate semi-final win over Paris Saint-Germain.

The 20-year-old follows on from last season's winner Lena Oberdorf of Wolfsburg and the inaugural winner of the award in 2021/22, Selma Bacha of Lyon.