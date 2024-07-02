2024/25 Women's Champions League entries confirmed

A joint-record total of 72 teams from 50 different associations will take part in the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League, the last under the current format.

In all, 59 clubs are involved in the round 1 draw at 13:00 CET on Friday 5 July, with nine more starting in round 2 and four entering directly in the 16-team group stage. Holders Barcelona and former champions Arsenal, Frankfurt, Lyon and Wolfsburg are all in the running, while the ten debutants include Crvena zvezda, Galatasaray, and Hammarby.

New UEFA women's club formats from 2025/26

Who enters when?

• The access list was determined by the UEFA women's association club coefficients at the end of the 2022/23 season.

• The holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and Spain) enter in the group stage. As Barcelona are both title holders and champions of Spain, the champions of the fourth-ranked association (England) also enter in the group stage, meaning Chelsea join Barcelona, Lyon and Bayern.

• The champions of the remaining associations go into the champions path. The champions of associations ranked fifth to seventh (Italy, Sweden, Czechia) enter in round 2, with the rest (ranked eighth and below, with Russia excluded) entering in round 1.

• The runners-up of the six highest-ranked associations (France﻿, Germany, Spain, England, Italy and Sweden) enter in round 2 of the league path.

• The third-placed teams of those six associations, and the runners-up of the next ten highest-ranked associations (Czechia, Denmark, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, Austria, Ukraine, Iceland and Belarus) enter in round 1 of the league path.

The road to Lisbon

Round 1 draw

5 July, Nyon

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Semi-finals: 4 September

Finals/third-place play-offs: 7 September

Round 2 draw

9 September, Nyon

Round 2

First leg: 18/19 September

Second leg: 25/26 September

Group stage draw

27 September, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8/9 October

Matchday 2: 16/17 October

Matchday 3: 12/13 November

Matchday 4: 20/21 November

Matchday 5: 11/12 December

Matchday 6: 17/18 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

7 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 18/19 March

Second leg: 26/27 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 19/20 April

Second leg: 26/27 April

Final (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

23, 24 or 25 May tbc

Enter in group stage:

1 Barcelona (ESP, holders) 130.633

2 Lyon (FRA) 118.666

3 Bayern München (GER) 87.799

4 Chelsea (ENG) 84.999

CHAMPIONS PATH – Seven teams qualify for group stage

Enter in round 2:

1 Slavia Praha (CZE) 33.466

2 Roma (ITA) 28.800

3 Hammarby (SWE) 4.999

Enter in round 1:

1 Benfica (POR) 36.800

2 St. Pölten (AUT) 32.250

3 BIIK-Shymkent (KAZ) 21.450

4 Twente (NED) 18.400

5 Vllaznia (ALB) 16.800

6 Vålerenga (NOR) 15.300

7 Vorskla Poltava (UKR) 14.800

8 Apollon LFC (CYP) 14.400

9 Anderlecht (BEL) 14.400

10 Valur (ISL) 13.050

11 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 12.000

12 Ferencváros (HUN) 11.400

13 Servette FCF (SUI) 11.350

14 Mura (SVN) 10.800

15 Gintra (LTU) 10.200

16 Dinamo-BSUPC (BLR) 9.100

17 PAOK (GRE) 8.400

18 Breznica (MNE) 8.400

19 Racing FC Union Luxembourg (LUX) 7.200

20 Mitrovica (KOS) 7.100

21 KuPS Kuopio (FIN) 7.000

22 Osijek (CRO) 6.700



Pot 2: unseeded

23 Birkirkara (MLT) 6.600

24 RFS (LVA) 6.600

25 Tallinna FC Flora (EST) 6.600

26 Qiryat Gat (ISR) 6.400﻿

27 Celtic (SCO) 6.400

28 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi 2020 (MDA) 5.400

29 Lanchkhuti (GEO) 5.400

30 NSA Sofia (BUL) 5.300

31 KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) 4.800

32 Nordsjælland (DEN) 4.350

33 Spartak Myjava (SVK) 4.300

34 Peamount United (IRL) 4.100

35 Glentoran (NIR) 3.600

36 Ljuboten (MKD) 2.800

37 Crvena zvezda (SRB) 2.800

38 Cardiff City (WAL) 2.200

39 Pogoń Szczecin (POL) 1.800

40 Farul Constanta (ROU) 1.500

41 Galatasaray (TUR) 1.500

42 Pyunik (ARM) 0.600

43 Neftçi (AZE) 0.000



LEAGUE PATH – Five teams qualify for group stage

Enter in round 2:

1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 98.966

2 Wolfsburg (GER) 92.799

3 Real Madrid (ESP) 41.633

4 Manchester City (ENG) 40.999

5 Juventus (ITA) 40.800

6 Häcken (SWE) 34.999

Enter in round 1:

1 Arsenal (ENG) 57.999

2 Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 34.633

3 Paris FC (FRA) 26.666

4 Sparta Praha (CZE) 26.466

5 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 24.799

6 Ajax (NED) 23.400

7 Brøndby (DEN) 22.350

8 FC Minsk (BLR) 21.100



Pot 2: unseeded

9 Breidablik (ISL) 18.050

10 Fiorentina (ITA) 16.800

11 Rosenborg (NOR) 9.300

12 Sporting CP (POR) 6.800

13 Linköping (SWE) 6.499

14 Rangers (SCO) 6.400

15 First Vienna (AUT) 4.250

16 Kolos Kovalivka (UKR) 3.800

• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 22nd time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo extend their outright record to 22 straight appearances. Brøndby, Gintra and Sparta Praha make their 21st entries.

• Lyon will aim for a record ninth title, after losing to Barcelona in last season's final (OL's 11th).

• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.

• Holders Barcelona aim to become only the second club after Lyon to win three titles in a row, bidding to join Frankfurt on four in total.

• Wolfsburg and Arsenal (who both lost to Paris FC in qualifying last year) have one title each, while Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are the other teams that have previously reached the final.

• Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain lost in last season's semi-finals; Ajax, Benfica and Häcken reached the quarters (along with Brann who have not qualified this year).

• Atlético, Breidablik, Linköping, Sparta and Valur are also past quarter-finalists while Brøndby and Paris FC (in their previous guise of Juvisy) have got to semis.

• Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid aim to keep up their record of reaching the group stage every season since its 2021/22 introduction, which Barcelona, Bayern. Chelsea and Lyon are already assured of doing.

• Further clubs hoping to return after featuring in last season's group stage are Frankfurt, Paris FC, Slavia and St. Pölten. Arsenal, Breidablik, Servette and Vllaznia have also previously contested the post-2021/22 group stage.

• Debuts: Crvena zvezda, Farul Constanta, First Vienna, Galatasaray, Hammarby, Kolos Kovalivka, Neftçi, Nordsjælland, Pogoń Szczecin, Pyunik.

• Neftçi are the first entrants from Azerbaijan since 2007/08.

• RFS previously entered as SFK Rīga.