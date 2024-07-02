2024/25 Women's Champions League entries confirmed
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Holders Barcelona are among 72 clubs from 50 different associations hoping to win the competition.
A joint-record total of 72 teams from 50 different associations will take part in the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League, the last under the current format.
In all, 59 clubs are involved in the round 1 draw at 13:00 CET on Friday 5 July, with nine more starting in round 2 and four entering directly in the 16-team group stage. Holders Barcelona and former champions Arsenal, Frankfurt, Lyon and Wolfsburg are all in the running, while the ten debutants include Crvena zvezda, Galatasaray, and Hammarby.
Who enters when?
• The access list was determined by the UEFA women's association club coefficients at the end of the 2022/23 season.
• The holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and Spain) enter in the group stage. As Barcelona are both title holders and champions of Spain, the champions of the fourth-ranked association (England) also enter in the group stage, meaning Chelsea join Barcelona, Lyon and Bayern.
• The champions of the remaining associations go into the champions path. The champions of associations ranked fifth to seventh (Italy, Sweden, Czechia) enter in round 2, with the rest (ranked eighth and below, with Russia excluded) entering in round 1.
• The runners-up of the six highest-ranked associations (France, Germany, Spain, England, Italy and Sweden) enter in round 2 of the league path.
• The third-placed teams of those six associations, and the runners-up of the next ten highest-ranked associations (Czechia, Denmark, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, Austria, Ukraine, Iceland and Belarus) enter in round 1 of the league path.
The road to Lisbon
Round 1 draw
5 July, Nyon
Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)
Semi-finals: 4 September
Finals/third-place play-offs: 7 September
Round 2 draw
9 September, Nyon
Round 2
First leg: 18/19 September
Second leg: 25/26 September
Group stage draw
27 September, Nyon
Group stage
Matchday 1: 8/9 October
Matchday 2: 16/17 October
Matchday 3: 12/13 November
Matchday 4: 20/21 November
Matchday 5: 11/12 December
Matchday 6: 17/18 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
7 February, Nyon
Quarter-finals
First leg: 18/19 March
Second leg: 26/27 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 19/20 April
Second leg: 26/27 April
Final (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)
23, 24 or 25 May tbc
Contenders & coefficients
Enter in group stage:
1 Barcelona (ESP, holders) 130.633
2 Lyon (FRA) 118.666
3 Bayern München (GER) 87.799
4 Chelsea (ENG) 84.999
CHAMPIONS PATH – Seven teams qualify for group stage
Enter in round 2:
1 Slavia Praha (CZE) 33.466
2 Roma (ITA) 28.800
3 Hammarby (SWE) 4.999
Enter in round 1:
1 Benfica (POR) 36.800
2 St. Pölten (AUT) 32.250
3 BIIK-Shymkent (KAZ) 21.450
4 Twente (NED) 18.400
5 Vllaznia (ALB) 16.800
6 Vålerenga (NOR) 15.300
7 Vorskla Poltava (UKR) 14.800
8 Apollon LFC (CYP) 14.400
9 Anderlecht (BEL) 14.400
10 Valur (ISL) 13.050
11 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 12.000
12 Ferencváros (HUN) 11.400
13 Servette FCF (SUI) 11.350
14 Mura (SVN) 10.800
15 Gintra (LTU) 10.200
16 Dinamo-BSUPC (BLR) 9.100
17 PAOK (GRE) 8.400
18 Breznica (MNE) 8.400
19 Racing FC Union Luxembourg (LUX) 7.200
20 Mitrovica (KOS) 7.100
21 KuPS Kuopio (FIN) 7.000
22 Osijek (CRO) 6.700
Pot 2: unseeded
23 Birkirkara (MLT) 6.600
24 RFS (LVA) 6.600
25 Tallinna FC Flora (EST) 6.600
26 Qiryat Gat (ISR) 6.400
27 Celtic (SCO) 6.400
28 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi 2020 (MDA) 5.400
29 Lanchkhuti (GEO) 5.400
30 NSA Sofia (BUL) 5.300
31 KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) 4.800
32 Nordsjælland (DEN) 4.350
33 Spartak Myjava (SVK) 4.300
34 Peamount United (IRL) 4.100
35 Glentoran (NIR) 3.600
36 Ljuboten (MKD) 2.800
37 Crvena zvezda (SRB) 2.800
38 Cardiff City (WAL) 2.200
39 Pogoń Szczecin (POL) 1.800
40 Farul Constanta (ROU) 1.500
41 Galatasaray (TUR) 1.500
42 Pyunik (ARM) 0.600
43 Neftçi (AZE) 0.000
LEAGUE PATH – Five teams qualify for group stage
Enter in round 2:
1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 98.966
2 Wolfsburg (GER) 92.799
3 Real Madrid (ESP) 41.633
4 Manchester City (ENG) 40.999
5 Juventus (ITA) 40.800
6 Häcken (SWE) 34.999
Enter in round 1:
1 Arsenal (ENG) 57.999
2 Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 34.633
3 Paris FC (FRA) 26.666
4 Sparta Praha (CZE) 26.466
5 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 24.799
6 Ajax (NED) 23.400
7 Brøndby (DEN) 22.350
8 FC Minsk (BLR) 21.100
Pot 2: unseeded
9 Breidablik (ISL) 18.050
10 Fiorentina (ITA) 16.800
11 Rosenborg (NOR) 9.300
12 Sporting CP (POR) 6.800
13 Linköping (SWE) 6.499
14 Rangers (SCO) 6.400
15 First Vienna (AUT) 4.250
16 Kolos Kovalivka (UKR) 3.800
• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 22nd time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo extend their outright record to 22 straight appearances. Brøndby, Gintra and Sparta Praha make their 21st entries.
• Lyon will aim for a record ninth title, after losing to Barcelona in last season's final (OL's 11th).
• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.
• Holders Barcelona aim to become only the second club after Lyon to win three titles in a row, bidding to join Frankfurt on four in total.
• Wolfsburg and Arsenal (who both lost to Paris FC in qualifying last year) have one title each, while Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are the other teams that have previously reached the final.
• Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain lost in last season's semi-finals; Ajax, Benfica and Häcken reached the quarters (along with Brann who have not qualified this year).
• Atlético, Breidablik, Linköping, Sparta and Valur are also past quarter-finalists while Brøndby and Paris FC (in their previous guise of Juvisy) have got to semis.
• Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid aim to keep up their record of reaching the group stage every season since its 2021/22 introduction, which Barcelona, Bayern. Chelsea and Lyon are already assured of doing.
• Further clubs hoping to return after featuring in last season's group stage are Frankfurt, Paris FC, Slavia and St. Pölten. Arsenal, Breidablik, Servette and Vllaznia have also previously contested the post-2021/22 group stage.
• Debuts: Crvena zvezda, Farul Constanta, First Vienna, Galatasaray, Hammarby, Kolos Kovalivka, Neftçi, Nordsjælland, Pogoń Szczecin, Pyunik.
• Neftçi are the first entrants from Azerbaijan since 2007/08.
• RFS previously entered as SFK Rīga.