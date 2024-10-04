UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA Women's Champions League group stage squads confirmed

Friday, October 4, 2024

The 16 contenders have confirmed their player lists for the group stage.

Mariona Caldentey is part of the Arsenal squad after helping Barcelona win three Women's Champions League titles in four years
The 16 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage contenders have confirmed their squads after the registration deadline of 3 October.

Group stage matches

Click on an individual team for their full group stage squad.

Check out the competition regulations for further details on squad registration, player lists and more.

Group A

Galatasaray
Lyon
Roma
Wolfsburg

Group B

Celtic
Chelsea
Real Madrid
Twente

Women's Champions League app

Group C

Arsenal
Bayern München 
Juventus 
Vålerenga

Group D

Barcelona
Hammarby
Manchester City
St. Pölten 

Player registration, squad changes, maternity leave and more: All the rules

