UEFA Women's Champions League group stage squads confirmed
Friday, October 4, 2024
Article summary
The 16 contenders have confirmed their player lists for the group stage.
Article top media content
Article body
The 16 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage contenders have confirmed their squads after the registration deadline of 3 October.
Click on an individual team for their full group stage squad.
Check out the competition regulations for further details on squad registration, player lists and more.
Group A
Group B
Celtic
Chelsea
Real Madrid
Twente
Group C
Arsenal
Bayern München
Juventus
Vålerenga
Group D
Barcelona
Hammarby
Manchester City
St. Pölten