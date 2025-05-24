Where to watch the Women's Champions League final: Free on DAZN, YouTube live streams

This season's UEFA Women's Champions League final between Arsenal and Barcelona will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN and their YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA, and China and its territories.

Watch free on DAZN

The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Subscribe today Become a subscriber to DAZN's dedicated Women's Football YouTube channel – where all matches and content are shown.

DAZN channels

YouTube channel

France: DAZN 1

DACH DAZN 2

Spain: DAZN 2

DAZN TV (Canada FAST)

DACH FAST Women’s Sport (Heldinnen) - DACH

DACH FAST Rise

ROW Women’s Football (FAST, Global)

Belgium: DAZN 1 (French/Dutch)

Portugal: DAZN1

DAZN sub-licensees

France: L'Equipe

Germany: DF1

Netherlands: NOS.nl

Norway: VGTV

Portugal: TVI and tvi.player

Spain: TV3

Spain: La1 and RTVE Play

Sweden: SVT2, SVT Play

UK and Ireland: TNT Sports 1

Argentina: TNT Sports Premium and Max

Australia: Foxtel, Kayo Sports and Binge

Brazil: TNT and Max

Chile: TNT Sports and Max

Mexico: Max

beIN channels