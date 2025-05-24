Where to watch the Women's Champions League final: Free on DAZN, YouTube live streams
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Article summary
The 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League final will be streamed live and free on DAZN and YouTube.
Article top media content
Article body
This season's UEFA Women's Champions League final between Arsenal and Barcelona will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN and their YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA, and China and its territories.
The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Subscribe today
Become a subscriber to DAZN's dedicated Women's Football YouTube channel – where all matches and content are shown.
DAZN channels
- YouTube channel
- France: DAZN 1
- DACH DAZN 2
- Spain: DAZN 2
- DAZN TV (Canada FAST)
- DACH FAST Women’s Sport (Heldinnen) - DACH
- DACH FAST Rise
- ROW Women’s Football (FAST, Global)
- Belgium: DAZN 1 (French/Dutch)
- Portugal: DAZN1
DAZN sub-licensees
- France: L'Equipe
- Germany: DF1
- Netherlands: NOS.nl
- Norway: VGTV
- Portugal: TVI and tvi.player
- Spain: TV3
- Spain: La1 and RTVE Play
- Sweden: SVT2, SVT Play
- UK and Ireland: TNT Sports 1
- Argentina: TNT Sports Premium and Max
- Australia: Foxtel, Kayo Sports and Binge
- Brazil: TNT and Max
- Chile: TNT Sports and Max
- Mexico: Max
beIN channels
- Middle East and North Africa: beIN