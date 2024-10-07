Guess your way to glory with Predict Six!

Fancy looking into your crystal ball? If you can successfully predict the scorelines of six UEFA Women's Champions League games in a matchday, you could be in the running for some fantastic prizes with Predict Six.

Play Predict Six now!

You'll need to choose wisely and predict the results in six randomly selected games per matchday, with points awarded for the scoreline, goal difference, goals scored by each side, and the first team to score for each match.

But that's not everything! If you can correctly predict a scoreline that fewer than 10% of the other players have predicted then you'll scoop an 'underdog bonus'. Also, if you're super confident about a game, you can apply a 2x booster on one match per matchday to score double points.

You'll be playing for some fantastic prizes, too. Finish the season on top of the world leaderboard and you'll win a jersey of your choice from any team participating in UEFA competition. Other prizes include a ball specially designed for this season's Women's Champions League and two tickets for a game of your choice in the tournament in the 2025/26 season.

Perhaps most importantly, though, there are bragging rights to play for as well – set up leagues with your friends to see who's best at predicting results or see who's climbing the global leaderboard.

The six matches are pre-selected – and every team will feature at some point during the league phase.

Predict Six is completely free to play and you can change your predictions at any point up to the kick-off time of each match.

Play Predict Six now!