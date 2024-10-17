Women's Champions League round-up: Lyon, Chelsea, Roma win again

Lyon secured a 2-0 win at familiar UEFA Women's Champions League rivals Wolfsburg on Thursday as Roma also secured a second Group A victory and Chelsea stayed perfect in Group B, where Real Madrid got off the mark.

UEFA.com rounds up the action.

Group A

Wolfsburg 0-2 Lyon

Highlights: Wolfsburg 0-2 Lyon

In the ninth meeting between these two competition giants, it was Lyon who emerged triumphant – just as in three of their four final showdowns. Alex Popp became only the second player to reach 100 competition appearances, but it was the first, Wendie Renard, who headed Lyon into an early lead.

Eight minutes into the second half, Lindsey Horan made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Melchie Dumornay had been brought down. Lyon now have six points from six, while this represented a second group loss for Wolfsburg.

Galatasaray 1-6 Roma

Highlights: Galatasaray 1-6 Roma

Roma were set on their way to a second group win when Hawa Cissoko headed in an early opener from a corner seven minutes into her European debut. Valentina Giacinti doubled the visitors' lead with a header of her own, and although Gamze Yaman saved a Manuela Giugliano penalty before half-time, Emilie Haavi's curling effort and Giugliano's predatory finish put Roma further in control.

Andrea Stašková – the qualifying joint top scorer on four goals – gave the home crowd something to cheer with Galatasaray's maiden group stage strike. But the Giallorosse had the last word with late efforts from Marta Pandini and Alice Corelli.

13 November: Galatasaray vs Wolfsburg, Roma vs Lyon

Group B

Twente 1-3 Chelsea

Highlights: Twente 1-3 Chelsea

Chelsea moved three points clear after victory in the Netherlands against their fellow Matchday 1 winners. A deflected long-range strike from Agnes Beever-Jones gave the Blues an early lead, before Maika Hamano lobbed Twente goalkeeper Olivia Clark to double their advantage.

A Guro Reiten penalty made it 3-0 midway through the second half, and Nikée van Dijk ran onto a well-executed overhead ball from Ella Peddemors to score a consolation goal for the home side.

Real Madrid 4-0 Celtic

Highlights: Real Madrid 4-0 Celtic

An early Caroline Weir stunner and a flurry of second-half goals rewarded a dominant Madrid performance and inflicted Celtic's second loss of their group debut. Scottish international Weir got the ball rolling, though, finding the top corner of the Celtic goal in the seventh minute with a powerful strike from distance.

Madrid maintained control after the opener but had to wait until the 72nd minute for their second, which was headed in by substitute Signe Bruun. Caroline Møller, also on from the bench, then lobbed Kelsey Daugherty from range before Linda Caicedo, who also struck in the opening 3-2 loss at Chelsea, got a deserved goal from the penalty spot.

13 November: Real Madrid vs Twente, Celtic vs Chelsea

Wednesday's results

Group C

Juventus 0-2 Bayern München, Arsenal 4-1 Vålerenga

Group D



St. Pölten 2-3 Manchester City, Barcelona 9-0 Hammarby