Women's Champions League top scorer: PernilleHarder clear

Bayern forward Pernille Harder is the early leader in the race to finish as UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer.

Harder, who took the prize while at Wolfsburg in 2018/19, struck a Matchday 1 hat-trick against Arsenal and added another goal away to Juventus on Matchday 2. That puts her two ahead of eight players, including last season's competition top scorer Kadidiatou Diani of Lyon.

Another player on two goals in the group stage, Twente's Kayleigh van Dooren, finished as qualifying joint-top scorer with four strikes, and she currently leads the way for the season as a whole. Bayern and Lyon, like Barcelona and Chelsea, did not play in qualifying.

Top Scorer latest standings

2024/25 Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)

4 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

2 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

2 Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

2 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

2 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

2 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

2 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

2 Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

2 Kayleigh van Dooren (Twente)

Top Scorer: Pernille Harder's four Bayern München goals

Most assists in the 2024/25 Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

2 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

2 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

2 Tabitha Chawinga (Lyon)

2 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

2 Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

2 Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

2 Eva Navarro (Real Madrid)

2 Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)

29 players on 1 assist

Most goals and assists combined in the 2024/25 Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

4 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

4 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

3 Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

3 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

3 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

2024/25 Women's Champions League stats

2024/25 Women's Champions League top scorers including qualifying

6 Kayleigh van Dooren (Twente)

5 Caitlin Foord (Arsenal)

5 Andrea Stašková (Galatasaray)

4 Kamila Dubcová (St. Pölten)

4 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

4 Cristina Martín-Prieto (Benfica)

4 Nina Matejić (Crvena Zvezda)

4 Nikée van Dijk (Twente)



Women's Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon) 8﻿

2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)

2023/24: Marie Alidou (Benfica), Romée Leuchter (Ajax) 9

2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern) 11

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12

Last updated 17 October