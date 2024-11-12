Women's Champions League round-up: Arsenal impress as Bayern, City stay perfect

Arsenal hit top form with a crucial 4-0 win at Juventus on a night when Bayern München and Manchester City kept up their 100% UEFA Women's Champions League group stage records and Barcelona racked up the goals again.

UEFA.com rounds up all of Tuesday's action.

Group C

Juventus 0-4 Arsenal

Juventus 0-4 Arsenal

Arsenal moved into outright second, three points ahead of Juventus, following an impressive display in Turin. Frida Maanum finished a well-worked Gunners move shortly before half-time to give the visitors a deserved lead.

After the break, Stina Blackstenius got her first club goal of the season and five minutes later fellow substitute Mariona Caldentey added an equally powerful effort. Caitlin Foord claimed the fourth from close range late on, turning in Kyra Cooney-Cross's low centre.

Bayern München 3-0 Vålerenga

Bayern stayed perfect and remain three points clear after inflicting the group stage debutants' third defeat. Pernille Harder's neat downward header, her fifth goal of the group stage, and Giulia Gwinn's cool penalty put Bayern firmly in control inside the opening 17 minutes, as they dominated possession.

The Group C leaders continued their superiority after the half-time break but were unable to extend their lead until added time, when Sarah Zadrazil sent a dipping half-volley just under the crossbar, her first Champions League goal since the 2020/21 semi-finals.

21 November: Arsenal vs Juventus, Vålerenga vs Bayern München

Group D

Manchester City 2-0 Hammarby

Man City, like Bayern, are on a maximum nine points but were made to work by their Swedish visitors. Hammarby defended stubbornly until Laura Blindkilde Brown turned in Mary Fowler's 47th-minute cross to record her first European goal.

Hammarby threatened an equaliser when Thea Sørbo forced a fine save from Ayaka Yamashita. But Aoba Fujino headed in Leila Ouahabi's delivery to make sure of victory for City and keep Hammarby on three points.

Barcelona 7-0 St. Pölten

Barcelona 7-0 St. Pölten

Injury-hit St. Pölten defended well for half an hour but were then overwhelmed as Barcelona struck five times before the break. Keira Walsh scored the pick the pick of the first-half goals with Ewa Pajor, Kika Nazareth, Aitana Bonmatí and Clàudia Pina also on target.

Pina's penalty early in the second half and a fine late effort from substitute Caroline Graham Hansen completed an impressive win that leaves Barcelona three points ahead of Hammarby in second.

21 November: St. Pölten vs Barcelona, Hammarby vs Man City