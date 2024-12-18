UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Women's Champions League standings and permutations: Who is through and who can still finish top

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The eight quarter-finalists are now decided but first place in two of the four groups remains up for grabs.

Wolfsburg are through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League Getty Images

The UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists have now all been decided, but first place is still up for grabs in two groups.

UEFA.com explains who is still in contention to seal top spot in their section. The top two in each group progress to the knockout phase.

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

State of play

Through to quarter-finals: Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea*, Lyon*, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Wolfsburg

Unable to reach the quarter-finals: Celtic, Hammarby, Galatasaray, Juventus, Roma, St. Pölten, Twente, Vålerenga

*Group winners 

How ties are broken: Regulations

Group A

Lyon are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Wolfsburg are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Group B

Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals as group winners

Real Madrid are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up

Group C

Wednesday: Arsenal vs Bayern, Juventus vs Vålerenga 

Bayern are through to the quarter-finals. They will win the group if they avoid defeat at Arsenal.

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals. They will win the group if they beat Bayern.

Juventus and Vålerenga are unable to reach the quarter-finals.

Group D

Wednesday: Barcelona vs Man City, St. Pölten vs Hammarby

Man City are through to the quarter-finals. They will win the group if they avoid defeat at Barcelona by two goals or more.

Barcelona are through to the quarter-finals. They will win the group if they beat Man City by two goals or more.

Hammarby and St. Pölten are unable to reach the quarter-finals.

Group standings
