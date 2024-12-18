UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Women's Champions League: Who is through to the quarter-finals?

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

See which eight teams are through to the quarter-finals and who won their group.

Wolfsburg are through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League Getty Images

Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Lyon, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Wolfsburg are through to the Women's Champions League quarter-finals from the four groups.

The top two in each group progress to the knockout phase.

Through to the quarter-finals

Through to quarter-finals: Arsenal*, Barcelona*, Bayern München, Chelsea*, Lyon*, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Wolfsburg
*Group winners 

How ties are broken: Regulations

Group A

Lyon are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Wolfsburg are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Group B

Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals as group winners

Real Madrid are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up

Group C

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Bayern München are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up

Barcelona are through to the quarter-finals as group winners

Manchester City are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

