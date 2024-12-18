Women's Champions League: Who is through to the quarter-finals?
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
See which eight teams are through to the quarter-finals and who won their group.
Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Lyon, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Wolfsburg are through to the Women's Champions League quarter-finals from the four groups.
The top two in each group progress to the knockout phase.
Through to the quarter-finals
Through to quarter-finals: Arsenal*, Barcelona*, Bayern München, Chelsea*, Lyon*, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Wolfsburg
*Group winners
Group A
Lyon are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Wolfsburg are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Group B
Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals as group winners
Real Madrid are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up
Group C
Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Bayern München are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up
Barcelona are through to the quarter-finals as group winners
Manchester City are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.