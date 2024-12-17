Women's Champions League highlights, round-up: Chelsea and Lyon complete perfect campaigns

Chelsea and Lyon ended their UEFA Women's Champions League group campaigns on a maximum 18 points after winning at Real Madrid and defeating Wolfsburg respectively, while Roma and Twente bowed out with victories.

UEFA.com rounds up all of Tuesday's action.

Through to quarter-finals Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea*, Lyon*, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Wolfsburg *Confirmed group winners

Group A

Lyon 1-0 Wolfsburg

Highlights: Lyon 1-0 Wolfsburg

Daniëlle van de Donk's late goal meant Lyon ended a group stage with six wins for the first time, as they defeated Wolfsburg to finish a record-equalling nine points clear of their opponents. Lyon had already sealed first place and Wolfsburg were previously confirmed in second, but there was still plenty at stake in these teams' tenth meeting, which includes four finals.

Lyon had won three of those four finals and six of the previous nine meetings over 90 minutes, but they were creating few chances despite dictating proceedings. Kadidiatou Diani went closest before she set up the winner, playing the ball across goal for Van de Donk to flick in from close range.

Roma 3-0 Galatasaray

AS Roma vs. Galatasaray A.Ş.

Rosanna Ventriglia scored on her competition debut as third-placed Roma ensured Galatasaray's campaign ended without a point. Alice Corelli's ninth-minute drive opened the scoring before 17-year-old substitute Ventriglia (who only made her first senior appearance on Saturday in Serie A) showed quick feet to slot in after 82 minutes.

Elena Linari struck the Italian side's third from close range in added time. However, although they joined Wolfsburg on nine points, Roma were unable to progress due to their head-to-head inferiority following last week's 6-1 loss in Germany.

Group B

Real Madrid 1-2 Chelsea

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-2 Chelsea

Half-time substitute Catarina Macario made a stunning impact to earn Chelsea a victory which ensured they won their group for the third year running – and for the first time with a perfect 18 points. Madrid knew victory would ensure they overtook Chelsea for top spot and led through Caroline Weir's early dinked effort.

However, Macario was introduced at half-time and within 11 minutes had twice dispatched emphatically from the penalty spot. The first came after Macario herself was fouled by Olga Carmona, whose handball led to the second, though Madrid were already assured of a second quarter-final after finishing third and fourth behind Chelsea in 2022/23 and 2023/24 respectively.

Twente 3-0 Celtic

Highlights: Twente 3-0 Celtic

Twente secured their first home win of their group stage debut and third place in the section as Celtic ended their own bow at this stage without a point. Kayleigh van Dooren, who earlier had a shot deflected against the crossbar, struck first with a neat finish, adding to her double in the 2-0 away win at Celtic.

Van Dooren then notched a second when her corner looped in despite a punch from Celtic goalkeeper Lisa Rodgers, taking her goal tally including qualifying to a season-leading nine. An own goal by Natalie Ross completed the scoring before the interval.