Manchester City vs Chelsea Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Manchester City and Chelsea.
Manchester City and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 19 March at Manchester City Academy Stadium.
Man City vs Chelsea at a glance
When: Wednesday 19 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Second leg: Thursday 27 March (21:00 CET kick-off), Stamford Bridge, London
What do you need to know?
This tie comes in a run of four consecutive games between the pair as they also meet four days ahead of the first leg in the English Women's League Cup final in Derby and again the following weekend in Manchester in the Women's Super League.
In their first meeting this season, Chelsea won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge with goals in the last 15 minutes from Mayra Ramírez and Guro Reiten and subsequently began to open up a gap over City (who they only pipped to the title last season on goal difference). In January, Chelsea signed England midfielder Keira Walsh, who was a key part of City's rise to prominence in her eight years there before moving to Barcelona in 2022 along with Lucy Bronze, who signed for the Blues last summer.
Chelsea's other winter signing of United States defender Naomi Girma further underlined their ambition in Sonia Bompastor's first season at the helm. City's own additions including Brazil forward Kerolin emphasise the depth of a club who began their campaign by beating Barcelona 2-0, though the current injury absences of Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp is a concern.
Form guide
Man City
Last six games: WDWWWW
Last match: Man City 2-0 Aston Villa, 09/03, Women's FA Cup quarter-finals
Next match: Chelsea vs Man City, 15/03, Women's League Cup final (Derby)
Where they stand: 4th in Women's Super League, Women's FA Cup semi-finals, Women's League Cup final
Chelsea
Last six games: WWDWWW
Last match: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace, 09/03, Women's FA Cup quarter-finals
Next match: Chelsea vs Man City, 15/03, Women's League Cup final (Derby)
Where they stand: 1st in Women's Super League, Women's FA Cup semi-finals, Women's League Cup final
Where to watch
Matches in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA, and China and its territories.
Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Squad changes
Man City
Chelsea
Possible starting line-ups
Man City: Yamashita; Casparij, Layzelli, Ouahabi; Roord, Hasegawa; Fujino, Miedema, Roord, Fowler; Shaw
Chelsea: Hampton; Bronze, Björn, Bright, Charles; Walsh, Cuthbert; James, Macario, Rytting Kaneryd; Ramírez
View from the camps
Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea coach: "I’m used to it because when I was in France we had these type of confrontations between Lyon and PSG, last season we played them seven times and at the end almost every week, so I think having this experience is something positive for me."
Where is the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon will stage the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 24 May.
The home of Sporting CP opened in 2003 ahead of UEFA EURO 2004 in Portugal, replacing another stadium of the same name. It hosted a semi-final of that tournament, among other games, and was the venue for the UEFA Cup decider the following year.
The 2025 final will be the second Women's Champions League showpiece to be held in Lisbon after 2014, when Estádio do Restelo staged Wolfsburg's 4-3 win against Tyresö.