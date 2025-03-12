Manchester City vs Chelsea Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups

Manchester City and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 19 March at Manchester City Academy Stadium.

Man City vs Chelsea at a glance When: Wednesday 19 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester﻿

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

Second leg: Thursday 27 March (21:00 CET kick-off), Stamford Bridge, London

What do you need to know?

This tie comes in a run of four consecutive games between the pair as they also meet four days ahead of the first leg in the English Women's League Cup final in Derby and again the following weekend in Manchester in the Women's Super League.

In their first meeting this season, Chelsea won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge with goals in the last 15 minutes from Mayra Ramírez and Guro Reiten and subsequently began to open up a gap over City (who they only pipped to the title last season on goal difference). In January, Chelsea signed England midfielder Keira Walsh, who was a key part of City's rise to prominence in her eight years there before moving to Barcelona in 2022 along with Lucy Bronze, who signed for the Blues last summer.

Chelsea's other winter signing of United States defender Naomi Girma further underlined their ambition in Sonia Bompastor's first season at the helm. City's own additions including Brazil forward Kerolin emphasise the depth of a club who began their campaign by beating Barcelona 2-0, though the current injury absences of Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp is a concern.

Meet the quarter-finalists

Form guide

Man City

Last six games: WDWWWW

Last match: Man City 2-0 Aston Villa, 09/03, Women's FA Cup quarter-finals

Next match: Chelsea vs Man City, 15/03, Women's League Cup final (Derby)

Where they stand: 4th in Women's Super League, Women's FA Cup semi-finals, Women's League Cup final

Women's Champions League: Man City 2024/25 group stage goals

Chelsea

Last six games: WWDWWW

Last match: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace, 09/03, Women's FA Cup quarter-finals

Next match: Chelsea vs Man City, 15/03, Women's League Cup final (Derby)

Where they stand: 1st in Women's Super League, Women's FA Cup semi-finals, Women's League Cup final

Squad changes

Man City

Chelsea

Women's Champions League: Chelsea's 2024/25 group stage goals

Possible starting line-ups

Man City: Yamashita; Casparij, Layzelli, Ouahabi; Roord, Hasegawa; Fujino, Miedema, Roord, Fowler; Shaw

Chelsea: Hampton; Bronze, Björn, Bright, Charles; Walsh, Cuthbert; James, Macario, Rytting Kaneryd; Ramírez

Bracket Predictor

View from the camps

Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea coach: "I’m used to it because when I was in France we had these type of confrontations between Lyon and PSG, last season we played them seven times and at the end almost every week, so I think having this experience is something positive for me."

