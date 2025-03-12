Football, pasta and crochet: Bayern forward Klara Bühl speaks to the new UEFA Women's Champions League fanzine, Queenzine

In an elegant hotel in the centre of Munich, Bayern and Germany forward Klara Bühl posed confidently for the camera as she was interviewed for the new UEFA Women's Champions League fanzine, Queenzine.

Having started her career with Freiburg, Bühl moved to Bayern in 2020, and has since won three Bundesliga titles and played regularly in the Women's Champions League. A UEFA Women's EURO runner-up with Germany in 2022, her crocheted team mascot became one of the off-pitch stars of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Happy, relaxed and confident, the 24-year-old is enjoying life in the Bavarian capital, joking that if the city of Munich had a dating profile, "I'd date it".

As she spoke to Queenzine, she discussed the challenges of becoming a celebrity as a teenager, what she gets up to off the pitch, and who she would invite to her dream dinner party.

On how she got involved in football

My brother got me into it! We used to play for hours, and the emotions that the sport brings just grabbed me. Titles, goals, great team moments – that's football for me. There was a sand pitch with no nets right in front of our house. Every goal meant sprinting 20 metres to get the ball. I felt like I spent half my childhood there.

My brother [was my footballing role-model]. He tried everything, and I always copied him. What would I have done If I hadn't played football professionally? Tennis! Or become a primary school teacher. I love working with kids. What was it like making my Champions League debut with Bayern in 2020? Pure goosebumps. The anthem, walking out – that was next level. I knew: 'This is where I want to be.'

On growing up in public

I felt like I had to pretend at first; cameras, media – I first had to learn to get to know myself. But over time, I realised that the most important thing is to stay true to yourself.

What was it like making my Bundesliga debut as a teenager? That's a phase in life where you only start to get to know yourself. But suddenly you're right in the middle of this professional day-to-day with big games, challenges and expectations. I had to learn to deal with successes and failures and still maintain my values.

Bühl made her Women's Champions League debut in 2020/21 UEFA via Getty Images

On life in Munich

Munich is like Freiburg, but bigger. Super authentic, with nice spots everywhere – Gärtnerplatz, Isar, or simply the little cafés. And I really love all the greenery! What are the best places to go? For a stroll: Gärtnerplatz, the Italian neighbourhood. And if you can go a bit further out – Eibsee near the Zugspitze. My favourite place to relax? The Nine Fine Roastery. It belongs to Jovana Damnjanović, a Bayern player. The coffee is amazing!

On how she relaxes off the pitch

I'm always trying new things – crocheting, cooking, DIY projects. I need something where I can be creative. Do I have a pre-match ritual? I always thought I didn't have one – but I do! I make homemade truffle pasta. Two days before, because carbs are important. My dream dinner party guests? Tim Bradford from The Rookie, Roger Federer – absolute legend – and Taylor Swift. I'm not a hardcore Swiftie, but I like her music.

I taught myself [crocheting one] Christmas – starting with easy squares, then figures. I now have a whole collection of wool and needles. What about my famous crocheted koala mascot for the World Cup? That was a spontaneous idea. I just wanted to see if I could design a figure myself. I never thought it would go down so well! I did it again for the Olympics – maybe it will now become a tradition. I haven't crocheted a Bayern mascot yet, but maybe one day.

On her approach to life

You don't have to approach it with fear or think that you can do a lot of wrong. I think the most important thing is to just be yourself.

People think I always have energy and am everywhere at once. But I also need my two hours for myself. Just some peace and quiet, switch off and take a deep breath.

