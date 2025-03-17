Art on and off the pitch: Manchester City's Mary Fowler speaks to the new UEFA Women's Champions League fanzine, Queenzine

Mary Fowler was thrilled with the choice of location as she spoke to Queenzine – the UEFA Women’s Champions League lifestyle 'zine – in a pottery studio in Manchester. Manchester City’s Australian forward is a creative powerhouse on and off the pitch.

The 22-year-old continues to show her artistry on the pitch for City and the Australian national team, and also draws portraits for her friends' birthdays. She is also starting to explore her passion for pottery and photography – and she seems determined to do more artistic work once her playing career is over.

That, however, is a good way off yet. One of five children, Fowler credits her older brother for igniting her interest in football. So eager was she to follow in his footsteps, the naturally right-footed Fowler mimicked her left-footed brother’s playing style, something which has enabled her to play with both feet now.

After playing club football in Australia for Adelaide United (alongside her sister Ciara), Fowler headed for Europe in February 2020, signing a three-year contract with French side Montpellier on her 17th birthday. She then joined City in June 2022, and – as she explains – credits her off-pitch creative work for ensuring she keeps her sparkle on the field.

Mary Fowler (left) celebrates a goal for Australia Getty Images

On how her older brother got her into football

I was obsessed with him growing up. I wanted to do everything like him — wear his clothes, run like him, play like him — everything. I was a little tomboy, and he was obsessed with football — and he was good at it. I would copy him with everything – he really helped me out!

On how her older sister reignited her interest in art

She [showed me some art I had done as a child on an old USB stick and] reminded me of how creative I was and asked me what I had been doing with art. It made me think: What am I doing? You know the saying: If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it. If I wasn’t playing football, I probably would have pursued something in the art space.

I’m always taking pictures. When I lived in France, I was playing at Montpellier, and I was taking photos of one of my best friends, Ash. She loves fashion, going for little walks and taking photos. I really liked the reaction to a good photo.

On the importance of a creative outlet

[After a League Cup win against Arsenal] I was asked: 'You’ve been really on form lately, what do you think has helped?' I laughed and said: 'Oh my arts and crafts', and the interviewer laughed, but kept the microphone there and I was like: 'No, that was my answer.’

It sounds a bit silly, but the less I care about football, the better I play. If I see football as my job, then I can take the emotion out of it because I want to be there on the day and show up.

Mary Fowler skips through a challenge against Barcelona PA Images via Getty Images

On playing in the Champions League with Manchester City, and at the 2023 World Cup finals with Australia

[In our first group stage game, we won 2-0 against Barcelona and] we were so connected out on the field. I think everything about our gameplan was spot on and we were able to execute so well. Personally, I felt so confident in that game. We have wanted to be in the UWCL for so many years, so to see that we’re capable of competing with these top teams, it was a great boost for us.

Mary Fowler speaks after a Women's Champions League match UEFA via Getty Images

It’s actually been crazy how much opportunity I’ve had, and for [Australia] to have had the World Cup at home — literally what are the odds of that happening during my career? It’s been pretty wild!

On the top item on her bucket list

The biggest thing on my bucket list is to get a van and travel around Australia. It depends if you’re going off road, but I’d really like to explore more in Australia, especially the amazing nature there.

I’d love to do the same in Europe. I really like the freedom of travelling in a van. I would like to go back to France. I enjoyed being there — we explored quite a few little areas — I really love the architecture. I think Italy as well; I’d love to see Lake Como.

