Wolfsburg 1-4 Barcelona: Holders put on vintage display

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Barcelona were at their brilliant best as they secured a 4-1 quarter-final first-leg win at Wolfsburg.

It was only 1-0 at half-time, through an own goal, but Barcelona had been in full control and both Irene Paredes and Salma Paralluelo found the target early in the second period. Janina Minge pulled one back, but teenage substitute Sydney Schertenleib scored late for the reigning champions.

Key moments 26': Dijkstra turns Aitana cross into own net

50': Paredes strikes from Mapi León centre

53': Paralluelo's deflected shot makes it 3-0

79': Minge pulls one back

88': Schertenleib gets Barcelona's fourth

Match in brief: Barcelona dominate

Barcelona started with two former Wolfsburg favourites, Ewa Pajor and Caroline Graham Hansen, and the Norwegian tested goalkeeper Anneke Borbe early with a high, dipping cross that the goalkeeper had to tip over.

The holders continued to pile on the pressure and it told when Aitana Bonmatí sent in a low centre which Caitlin Dijkstra deflected into her own net under pressure from Pajor.

There was no let-up as Alexia Putellas then went close with a half-volley from the edge of the box. Wolfsburg kept the scoreline to 1-0 at the break, but within five minutes of the restart, Paredes turned in Mapi León's incisive centre.

As it happened: Wolfsburg 1-4 Barcelona

Three minutes later, Paralluelo's deflected shot following an Aitana pass increased Barcelona's lead. Still the visitors attacked, and Borbe tipped over another inswinging Mapi León cross.

Barça introduced two further ex-Wolfsburg players in Fridolina Rolfö and Ingrid Engen. And although the home side got a goal back from their first corner of the game, Minge producing a superb header from Lynn Wilms' ball, the holders had the last word as Schertenleib, on for Alexia, produced an assured finish to make it 4-1.

Visa Player of the Match: Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Caroline Graham Hansen starred against her former club UEFA via Getty Images

"She had a great influence in the first half and she also repeatedly produced dangerous dribbles at a high tempo in the second. After the interval, it was more of a united team performance from Barça."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Judith Tuffentsammer, match reporter

Barcelona were the better team throughout and put in a convincing showing to take a commanding lead in this quarter-final. Despite Minge's late goal, it will be an extremely difficult task for Wolfsburg next Thursday in Barcelona.

Janina Minge scores for Wolfsburg AFP via Getty Images

Reaction

Key stats

Since the 2-0 loss at Man City on Matchday 1, Barcelona have won 16 straight away matches across all competitions, scoring 62 goals and conceding seven.

Schertenleib scored her first Champions League goal on only her second competition appearance.

Wilms set up Wolfsburg's goal on her 100th appearance for the club.

Barcelona are aiming to reach a seventh straight semi-final; they currently share the record of six consecutive last-four appearances with Lyon.

Line-ups

Wolfsburg: Borbe; Wilms, Dijkstra, Minge; Linder (Jónsdóttir 59), Huth, Lattwein (Kielland 90+3), Wedemeyer; Beerensteyn (Blomqvist 71), Popp (Endemann 71), Brand (Peddemors 59)

Barcelona: Cata Coll; Jana Fernández (Marta Torrejón 90+2), Paredes, Mapi León, Brugts (Engen 70); Aitana (Vicky López 90+2), Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas (Schertenleib 85); Graham Hansen, Pajor, Paralluelo (Rolfö 70)