Women’s Champions League Performance Insights: How Manchester City's clever substitutions aided victory over Chelsea

Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals was the second of four consecutive fixtures across European and domestic competition between the two clubs.

Such a unique fixture schedule poses many challenges for the coaching and playing staff of both teams. In this article, UEFA Technical Observer and Norway coach Gemma Grainger discusses the complexities of this rare fixture situation.

As it happened: Man City 2-0 Chelsea

Man City's out-of-possession intensity

City's victory owed much to their effective out-of-possession work and ability to press Chelsea in their own half. On numerous occasions throughout the tie, Nick Cushing's side were willing to apply pressure on the ball high up the pitch and prevent Chelsea from starting attacking moves.

The clip below highlights City's co-ordinated high-press strategy with their attacking players making multiple runs to prevent Chelsea from progressing into the middle third of the pitch. When the away side did break a line, Cushing's players were quick to recover and contest the ball or drop into a compact structure.

Women's Champions League tactical insight: Man City's closing down

City's pressing figures in this game were the second highest they have recorded in their last seven Champions League fixtures (see graph below). Replicating such levels of intensity and physicality in future fixtures will require clever use of recovery, preparation and squad rotation.

"In a situation like this there are so many elements for a coach to consider," explains Grainger. "Tactically, you have to think about how you are going to face the same team again in a few days. From a coach's point of view, it means there is a lot to manage – which players you start with, which players then come on, and at what time."

City keep Miedema fresh for second-half impact

During the build-up to Wednesday's quarter-final first leg, Cushing talked about the need to keep attacker Vivianne Miedema on the bench due to recent physical load. City's coach also stated he would bring the Dutch forward into the game at half-time, a strategy that proved hugely successful.

"The Manchester City and Chelsea fixture situation is unique," explains Grainger. "Because both teams know each other very well, each team wants to find an edge. Vivianne Miedema was that edge in the midweek fixture and now this weekend they face each other again.

"As a coach, it's about how you manage those complexities," she adds. "Top management is about making decisions with players linked to scheduling. Coaches have to think about the players technically, tactically, physically and psychologically. That combination of thinking is pretty much what managers are facing on a daily basis."

One of the benefits of making strategic substitutions is how the flow and rhythm of a game can be positively impacted. Until Miedema's half-time introduction, Wednesday's quarter-final tie was evenly balanced. Following the change, City were able to offer a new threat at the top of the pitch as well as bring the best out of others through subtle tactical shifts.

Miedema offers renewed attacking threat and brings the best out of Kerolin

Miedema's impact in the second half owed much to her varied movement across City's forward line. Her variety of movement also opened spaces and combinations to get the best from City's Brazilian attacker Kerolin.

Women's Champions League tactical insight: Man City second half changes

With Miedema's introduction contributing to a more open second half, the Dutch attacker and Kerolin were able to offer a dual threat at the top of City's attack.

"You saw the best of Kerolin after Viv [Miedema] came on," said Cushing. "Because Viv will come deeper, that opens up spaces and she can link and then Kerolin can go running [behind]. It's about the blend of how you put the right pieces around each other to make sure you get the best out of each individual."

"Kerolin really came to life in the second half," added Grainger. "She was very direct in creating opportunities for City and got the assist for Miedema's second goal. Kerolin's extra threat was a result of Miedema being brought into the game."

Women's Champions League tactical insight: Kerolin impact

Coaching discussion: Squad rotation and player management

Coaches working at the elite end of the game have to deal with the complexities of fixture congestion, player rotation as well as pressure and expectation. "Teams in the Champions League have the added complication that the expectation is for them to win everything," explains Grainger. "The management are constantly assessing key decisions – how to win in tight fixtures, how to motivate players and how to manage players who always want to play."

After Wednesday's tie, Cushing explained that Miedema was disappointed not to start. In response, the coach found a way to manage the situation to the benefit of both the team and the individual. "Coaches have to consider how they keep the players hungry and motivated," says Grainger. "You have to have very good communication with individuals. Players will never be happy with not playing, but they respect honesty. If you can be consistent in your communication and the players know that you care and you're going towards the same goal, it's a conversation that can be respected."