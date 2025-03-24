Barcelona vs Wolfsburg Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible starting line-ups

Barcelona and Wolfsburg meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 27 March at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Barcelona vs Wolfsburg at a glance When: Thursday 27 March (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona﻿

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg

First leg: 4-1

Semi-finals: Winners vs Manchester City or Chelsea (19/20 & 26/27 April; Barcelona or Wolfsburg at home in first leg)

What do you need to know?

Barcelona were at their brilliant best in their 4-1 first-leg win, Caroline Graham Hansen (one of four former Wolfsburg players in the Blaugrana squad) commanding and a further late highlight coming when teenager Sydney Schertenleib coolly registered her first Champions League goal.

They are seeking to set a new record by reaching a seventh consecutive semi-final (even Lyon have never managed more than six in as many seasons) and Barcelona underlined their ambition to make it three titles in a row (something only OL have previously achieved).

Wolfsburg will be aiming for a comeback to rival that they suffered at the hands of Barcelona in the 2023 Eindhoven final (when the German side led 2-0 at the break but lost 3-2). Barcelona's 3-1 home loss to Real Madrid on Sunday might also give Wolfsburg some hope.

First-leg highlights: Wolfsburg 1-4 Barcelona

Form guide

Barcelona

Last six games: LWWWWW

Last match: Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid, 22/03, league

Where they stand: 1st in Liga F, Copa de la Reina final

Wolfsburg

Last six games: LLWWLD

Last match: Wolfsburg 1-4 Barcelona, 19/03, Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

Where they stand: 3rd in Frauen Bundesliga

Possible starting line-ups

Barcelona: Cata Coll; Jana, Paredes, María León, Brugts; Aitana, Patri, Alexia; Graham, Pajor, Paralluelo

Wolfsburg: Borbe; Wilms, Dijkstra, Minge; Linder, Huth, Lattwein, Wedemeyer; Beerensteyn, Popp, Brand

View from the camps

Tommy Stroot, Wolfsburg coach: "We'll analyse some clips [of the first leg] with the group. We want more possession and to participate more in the game. We want to defend similarly – or even more aggressively – in order to find more moments to transition. That's our task."

