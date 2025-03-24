Barcelona vs Wolfsburg Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible starting line-ups
Monday, March 24, 2025
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible starting line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Barcelona and Wolfsburg.
Barcelona and Wolfsburg meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 27 March at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.
Barcelona vs Wolfsburg at a glance
When: Thursday 27 March (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg
First leg: 4-1
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Semi-finals: Winners vs Manchester City or Chelsea (19/20 & 26/27 April; Barcelona or Wolfsburg at home in first leg)
What do you need to know?
Barcelona were at their brilliant best in their 4-1 first-leg win, Caroline Graham Hansen (one of four former Wolfsburg players in the Blaugrana squad) commanding and a further late highlight coming when teenager Sydney Schertenleib coolly registered her first Champions League goal.
They are seeking to set a new record by reaching a seventh consecutive semi-final (even Lyon have never managed more than six in as many seasons) and Barcelona underlined their ambition to make it three titles in a row (something only OL have previously achieved).
Wolfsburg will be aiming for a comeback to rival that they suffered at the hands of Barcelona in the 2023 Eindhoven final (when the German side led 2-0 at the break but lost 3-2). Barcelona's 3-1 home loss to Real Madrid on Sunday might also give Wolfsburg some hope.
Form guide
Barcelona
Last six games: LWWWWW
Last match: Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid, 22/03, league
Where they stand: 1st in Liga F, Copa de la Reina final
Wolfsburg
Last six games: LLWWLD
Last match: Wolfsburg 1-4 Barcelona, 19/03, Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
Where they stand: 3rd in Frauen Bundesliga
Where to watch
Matches in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA, and China and its territories.
Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Possible starting line-ups
Barcelona: Cata Coll; Jana, Paredes, María León, Brugts; Aitana, Patri, Alexia; Graham, Pajor, Paralluelo
Wolfsburg: Borbe; Wilms, Dijkstra, Minge; Linder, Huth, Lattwein, Wedemeyer; Beerensteyn, Popp, Brand
View from the camps
Tommy Stroot, Wolfsburg coach: "We'll analyse some clips [of the first leg] with the group. We want more possession and to participate more in the game. We want to defend similarly – or even more aggressively – in order to find more moments to transition. That's our task."
More to follow.
Where is the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon will stage the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 24 May.
The home of Sporting CP opened in 2003 ahead of UEFA EURO 2004 in Portugal, replacing another stadium of the same name. It hosted a semi-final of that tournament, among other games, and was the venue for the UEFA Cup decider the following year.
The 2025 final will be the second Women's Champions League showpiece to be held in Lisbon after 2014, when Estádio do Restelo staged Wolfsburg's 4-3 win against Tyresö.