Chelsea vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, starting line-ups

Chelsea and Barcelona meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg on Sunday 27 April at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Barcelona at a glance When: Sunday 27 April (15:00 CET kick-off)﻿

Where: Stamford Bridge, London﻿

What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg

First leg: Barcelona 4-1 Chelsea

How to follow: Build-up can be found here

Final: Winners vs Arsenal or Lyon, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, 18:00 CET (17:00 local time) on Saturday 24 May.

What do you need to know?

For the third year in a row, Chelsea and Barcelona are matched in a semi-final second leg falling on 27 April. Two years ago they drew 1-1 at Camp Nou and last season Barcelona won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, each time progressing 2-1 on aggregate. Chelsea will not lose by that scoreline overall this time but have a massive task if they are to reach their second final following Barcelona's 4-1 first-leg win.

It was still 1-0 to Barça through Ewa Pajor midway through the second half but the holders then introduced competition top scorer Clàudia Pina, who got her eighth and ninth goals of the campaign either side of her corner being headed in by Irene Paredes, just after Sandy Baltimore had pulled it back to 2-1. Barcelona have won their last 17 two-legged Champions League ties over a seven-year period and have never gone out after a first-leg victory. Since their Matchday 1 loss at Manchester City, the Catalan side have won eight times in a row in Europe, scoring 40 goals.

Barcelona are going for a record-equalling fifth straight final, and third title in a row, but Chelsea can take heart from their quarter-final comeback against Manchester City when they scored three times in a breathless Stamford Bridge first half to overturn their 2-0 away defeat. Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor, who oversaw Lyon's 3-1 defeat of Barcelona in the 2022 final, is without Lauren James due to a hamstring injury in addition to longer-term absentees including Sam Kerr. Nathalie Björn was also forced off in the first leg, meaning a Champions League debut for January signing Naomi Girma is possible.

Highlights: Barcelona 4-1 Chelsea

Form guide

Chelsea

Last six games: WLWDWW

Last match: Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace, 23/04, Women's Super League

Where they stand: 1st in Women's Super League, Women's FA Cup final, Women's League Cup winners

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWWWL

Last match: Barcelona 4-1 Chelsea, Women's Champions League semi-final first leg, 20/04

Where they stand: 1st in Liga F, Copa de la Reina final

Where to watch Matches in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA, and China and its territories. Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Starting line-ups

Chelsea: Hampton; Bronze, Girma, Bright, Charles; Walsh, Cuthbert, Nüsken; Rytting Kaneryd, Ramírez, Baltimore

Barcelona: Cata Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Mapi León, Rolfö; Aitana, Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pajor, Pina

Women's Champions League: Barcelona vs Chelsea previous meetings

View from the camps

Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea coach: "I think the difference between both teams is not that much, but you need to be able to perform on the day. We need to go into that game with confidence because in football, you never know what can happen. First of all, I want my players to be proud. I want them to play with pride and anything can happen.

"If we are able to score the first goal really early in the game, if we have the right mentality, we probably can turn things around. This is the belief we need to have going into that game and to just leave it all there on the pitch without having any regrets at the end."

Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach: "This week we've tried to analyse Chelsea's second leg against Manchester City, as well as other games where they've been behind or in situations where they need to come back. We've made some changes and will approach the game as if it's 0-0. We're convinced of the game we should play tomorrow. We'll go out and play our game with possession, try to create scoring chances, and be very united in defence.

"We expect a Chelsea that will press more and, out of necessity, will rush attacks more in our half. Whether it's from set pieces or in play, we must defend those situations well. They'll want to get into the tie as fast as possible."

Millie Bright, Chelsea defender: "Nothing is impossible in football if you have the right attitude. In the first leg we didn't play with our core values. It's a fantastic opportunity to really show what Chelsea are about and, let's remember, they're coming to our house."

Caroline Graham, Barcelona forward: "We're looking forward to facing Chelsea because it's the Champions League. Away from home is never easy. We have respect, but at the same time, we're very eager and want to show that we deserve to be in another final. When there are difficult games, you have to do everything to help the team. There are days when you have to run more in attack or defence, and I'm ready."