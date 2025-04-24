Chelsea vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible starting line-ups

Chelsea and Barcelona meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg on Sunday 27 April at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Barcelona at a glance When: Sunday 27 April (15:00 CET kick-off)﻿

Where: Stamford Bridge, London﻿

What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg

First leg: Barcelona 4-1 Chelsea

Final: Winners vs Arsenal or Lyon, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, 18:00 CET (17:00 local time) on Saturday 24 May.

What do you need to know?

For the third year in a row, Chelsea and Barcelona are matched in a semi-final second leg falling on 27 April. Two years ago they drew 1-1 at Camp Nou and last season Barcelona won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, each time progressing 2-1 on aggregate. Chelsea will not lose by that scoreline overall this time but have a massive task if they are to reach their second final following Barcelona's 4-1 first-leg win.

It was still 1-0 to Barça through Ewa Pajor midway through the second half but the holders then introduced competition top scorer Clàudia Pina, who got her eighth and ninth goals of the campaign either side of her corner being headed in by Irene Paredes, just after Sandy Baltimore had pulled it back to 2-1. Barcelona have won their last 17 two-legged Champions League ties over a seven-year period and have never gone out after a first-leg victory. Since their Matchday 1 loss at Manchester City, the Catalan side have won eight times in a row in Europe, scoring 40 goals.

Barcelona are going for a record-equalling fifth straight final, and third title in a row, but Chelsea can take heart from their quarter-final comeback against Manchester City when they scored three times in a breathless Stamford Bridge first half to overturn their 2-0 away defeat. Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor, who oversaw Lyon's 3-1 defeat of Barcelona in the 2022 final, is without Lauren James due to a hamstring injury in addition to longer-term absentees including Sam Kerr. Nathalie Björn was also forced off in the first leg, meaning a Champions League debut for January signing Naomi Girma.

Highlights: Barcelona 4-1 Chelsea

Form guide

Chelsea

Last six games: WLWDWW

Last match: Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace, 23/04, Women's Super League

Where they stand: 1st in Women's Super League, Women's FA Cup final, Women's League Cup winners

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWWWL

Last match: Barcelona 4-1 Chelsea, Women's Champions League semi-final first leg, 20/04

Where they stand: 1st in Liga F, Copa de la Reina final

Possible starting line-ups

Chelsea: Hampton; Bronze, Girma, Bright, Baltimore; Walsh, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, Macario, Beever-Jones; Ramírez

Barcelona: Cata Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Mapi León, Brugts; Aitana, Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pajor, Paralluelo

Women's Champions League: Barcelona vs Chelsea previous meetings

View from the camps

Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea coach: "I still believe in my team and my players, 100%. It'll be difficult, but the main goal is to score early in the return leg. In football, everything is possible – so let's try to win the game and, if we score early, maybe we can put Barcelona under pressure."

Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach: "No winning [first-leg] scoreline is 'enough'. Chelsea already fought back from a deficit like this against Man City. Barcelona's men's team suffered in Dortmund [losing their quarter-final second leg 3-1] when they had a 4-0 first-leg lead. There's huge evidence in football that you can't ever rely on a first leg lead – we are going to have a 'beautiful battle' over there at Stamford Bridge."

Lucy Bronze, Chelsea defender: "Chelsea have a lot of mentality and character. We've shown that a lot this season to get ourselves into these positions. We have it in us to score a few at Stamford Bridge."

Clàudia Pina, Barcelona forward: "It'll be a very different game. In football, no scoreline is ever 'enough'. We had our fans behind us [in the first leg], but, over there, they'll have theirs. It'll be a wholly different scenario, and we'll have to go out with the same attitude."