UEFA Women's Champions League final tickets back on sale

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Further tickets have been made available for the UEFA Women's Champions League final between Arsenal and Barcelona in Lisbon on 24 May.

Lisbon's Estádio José Alvalade will host the UEFA Women's Champions League final UEFA via Getty Images

A final batch of tickets for the UEFA Women's Champions League final between Arsenal and Barcelona in Lisbon on 24 May have become available to purchase on a first come, first served basis.

The match will take place at Estádio José Alvalade, with kick-off at 17:00 local time (18:00 CET), as reigning champions Barcelona face 2007 UEFA Women's Cup winners Arsenal.

Tickets to attend the most prestigious women’s club football match of the year start at just €10, with prime seats available for €70. Get your tickets here.

