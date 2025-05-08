UEFA Women's Champions League final tickets back on sale
Thursday, May 8, 2025
A final batch of tickets for the UEFA Women's Champions League final between Arsenal and Barcelona in Lisbon on 24 May have become available to purchase on a first come, first served basis.
The match will take place at Estádio José Alvalade, with kick-off at 17:00 local time (18:00 CET), as reigning champions Barcelona face 2007 UEFA Women's Cup winners Arsenal.
Tickets to attend the most prestigious women’s club football match of the year start at just €10, with prime seats available for €70. Get your tickets here.