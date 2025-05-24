Stina Blackstenius named official UEFA Women's Champions League final Player of the Match

Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius has been named Player of the Match for the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final after scoring the winning goal against Barcelona in the Lisbon decider.

As it happened: Arsenal 1-0 Barcelona

Blackstenius was chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, who said: "She had two chances before the goal with her runs in behind, stretching the game more. Then came the goal, showing her match-winning influence; Mead's assist also shows the impact of substitutions for Arsenal in changing the game."

Speaking after the game, Blackstenius said: "I just can't believe it. It was such a team performance from the very beginning until the very end. I just can't believe we won the Champions League. It hasn't sunk in yet. They said I should try to run in behind and try to stretch them. This is, once again, a big team performance. I'm so proud of our journey, how we came here, and how we managed the game today."

Previous final Players of the Match

2024: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

2023: Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

2022: Amandine Henry (Lyon)

2021: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

2020: Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)

2019: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

2018: Amandine Henry (Lyon)

2017: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)