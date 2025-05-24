Where the Women's Champions League final was won and lost: Arsenal 1-0 Barcelona

Arsenal are champions of Europe for the first time in 18 years after a Stina Blackstenius goal was enough for them to dethrone Barcelona in Lisbon with a 1-0 victory.

The teams and our reporters look back on the game.

As it happened: Arsenal 1-0 Barcelona

Where did the coaches and players think the final was decided?

Renée Slegers holds aloft the Women's Champions League trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Renée Slegers, Arsenal coach: "What we did so well was using all possible tools to speed the game up, to disrupt it, but to stay true to who we are. This was key to why we won today. Barcelona are so good, but we tried to exploit weaknesses where we could.

"We said beforehand that the midfield of Barcelona was the engine. So, we wanted to stop them. It's a real big challenge because of their quality, intelligence and ability. We knew momentum would shift; we knew we might have to suffer. I thought that the decision-making, about one every second, was absolutely unbelievable – I loved our game management."

Kim Little, Arsenal captain: "We were task-focused; we worked on what would happen if Barcelona's players changed position or there were team changes. But we were consistent throughout, and when there were pauses in the game, we exchanged more information. We showed belief and courage.”

"During the week, we used 'shadow' play against ourselves to work out how to stop Barcelona. When it didn't work, we changed it so that we could stop them getting in behind us often and force them to play in front of us more. We then made sure that we were in really good positions to defend Barcelona's balls into the box when they did get behind us – it was the perfect execution of a game plan which, for a footballer, is one of the best things you can achieve."

The Gunners celebrate Stina Blackstenius' breakthrough goal Getty Images

Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach: "We wanted more possession, more control. It cost us to generate the superiority which we wanted to achieve. I think that the space we generated wide, we didn't manage to convert into clear chances. I thought that the crosses in could have been better. It's one thing we didn't do all that well.

"Today we lacked precision in the passing; we didn't always take the right decisions. We knew that Arsenal wouldn't defend deep, that they would compete aggressively for possession, and we just didn't attack with enough clarity when the second half gave us chances to."

Aitana Bonmatí, Barcelona midfielder: "We weren't at our sharpest in the first half. It cost us to impose our game. After the break, I thought the game was more comfortable for us, but I want to congratulate Arsenal because they hit their game plan, waited for their opportunity and then took it.

"Arsenal's goal came from a set play which we didn't defend well, but they knew how to convert their chance. We weren't at our best level, but we gave all we had. In situations like that, football sometimes punishes you. We need to push onwards and use what's happened here to our benefit in the future."

Where did our reporters think the final was decided?

Faye Hackwell, Arsenal reporter: An organised defence, impactful substitutions and capitalising on their best chance were key in Arsenal's triumph. The Gunners didn't allow Barcelona to play the Barcelona way. They pressed, blocked and challenged to control the ball for prolonged periods.

Substitutions once again changed the course of a game – fresh legs making an instant impact as Beth Mead and Stina Blackstenius combined for the goal seven minutes after coming on. The collective belief Arsenal have built up during a rollercoaster campaign shone through and, as Renée Slegers said in the build-up, the team "needed to be at their best". Today, every player was.

It wasn't Barcelona's day in Lisbon Getty Images

Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter: Where was this final lost for the deposed champions? Well, you can't analyse a result like this without backing what Aitana Bonmatí said: that Arsenal "imposed their game plan far better". But Barça simply did too few of the things which have made them previously irresistible.

The passing which makes rivals ragged, the control of possession until the rival tires, the 'third-player' passes, the wit, the incision, the precision and the overwhelming pressure of their 'press'. All of those elements, for one reason or another, were either lower in quality, or intensity or efficacy.

They went down fighting, and they'll use this as fuel for the future – but they truly didn't hit their top level here, tactically, physically or technically.