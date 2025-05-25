Aitana Bonmatí named 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí has been named the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, the 27-year-old receiving the award for the third year in succession.

Aitana's side were unable to lift the trophy for a third straight year, losing 1-0 to Arsenal in the Lisbon final, but the Spanish international enjoyed yet another superb campaign. Her tally of five assists for the season was the joint-highest total, and she also weighed in with four goals for a total of nine goal contributions.

Aitana Bonmatí's 2024/25 Women's Champions League stats Appearances: 11

Goals: 4

Assists: 5

Passing accuracy: 89%

Top speed: 30.8km/h

Technically gifted and always looking to drive her team forward, Aitana picked up two Player of the Match awards during Barça's run to the showpiece, including their 4-1 semi-final second-leg victory at Chelsea.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group said of her performance in that triumph: "Aitana scored an outstanding technical solo goal to change the game, opening the scoring and settling the tie. She always wanted the ball to link play and her leadership was visible to help Barcelona manage the game and dictate the rhythm."