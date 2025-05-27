Women’s Champions League final Performance Insights: How Arsenal beat Barcelona

Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Barcelona in the final of the 2024/25 UEFA Women’s Champions League was built on a solid defensive platform with excellence in both individual and collective defending.

With Arsenal’s opponents boasting a wealth of attacking talent, as well as a playing style that insists on dominating possession, Renée Slegers’ side had to be exact in the execution of their out-of-possession game plan. The north London side demonstrated an excellent understanding of when to press high and when to adopt a mid and low defensive block.

As it happened: Arsenal 1-0 Barcelona

“Whether Arsenal were pressing high, dropping deep or forcing outside or inside, what was key was the distance between the individuals and units,” explained Anna Signeul, UEFA Technical Observer and former Scotland and Finland women's coach. “There was excellent communication and organisation throughout the game which meant they did not leave any gaps. The organisation prevented Barcelona from playing the ball forward in key areas."

Arsenal’s adherence to the game plan did not waver throughout the contest and reflected the excellent preparation work completed ahead of the final. “There was also a real discipline to the way they defended,” added Signeul. “Arsenal were aware of what Barcelona wanted to do and then stayed together and worked so hard to defend against it. The hard work they put in was very impressive.”

Leah Williamson and Kim Little co-ordinate Arsenal's defensive effort

Women's Champions League final Performance Insight: Williamson and Little impact

Arsenal’s back four, expertly marshalled by centre-back Leah Williamson, was supported throughout the game by holding midfielder and captain Kim Little. On numerous occasions, the Scotland international took up effective defending positions in the penalty area filling the spaces Barcelona wanted to attack. It led to Little making a number of important penalty box interceptions.

“Arsenal showed how you can defend the penalty box against a very good possession team that wants to penetrate your defence with cut-backs,” explained Signeul. “Most teams defend against this with five at the back, but Arsenal showed how to do it with four in the back line. Kim Little was very important as she is the one who reads the game and she made crucial interceptions to stop Barcelona cutting the ball back for a shot.”

Arsenal effective in defending central and wide areas

With Barcelona possessing attacking threats in central and wide areas, Arsenal had to defend effectively in all areas of their defensive third. When the ball was forced wide, full-backs Emily Fox and Katie McCabe played an important role in providing controlled aggression and effective 1v1 defensive skills in their individual duels.

Women's Champions League Performance Insight: Arsenal in wide areas

Fox and McCabe were supported in wide areas by attackers Caitlin Foord and Chloe Kelly. In the clip above, we see Foord make a recovery run to track the movement of Barcelona left-back Fridolina Rolfö, who exploits the space created by Clàudia Pina’s movement inside. Foord demonstrates the physical qualities to recover into a defensive position as well as the determination and technique to block Rolfö’s cross.

“Arsenal’s defending in the box was excellent,” explains Signeul. “Barcelona couldn’t penetrate. They always look to play in the space between the full-back and the centre back, but they couldn’t get into that space often because of how Arsenal were organised.”

When Barcelona were successful in delivering the ball into the penalty box the first contact was routinely a red shirt. Of Barcelona’s 22 open-play deliveries into the box, Arsenal made first contact on 19 occasions. Williamson made five of these contacts as did goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

Leah Williamson's anticipation and alertness to repel Barcelona

Throughout the final, Arsenal vice-captain Williamson demonstrated expert awareness and reading of the game in and around the penalty area. The England international routinely adopted the most effective position in the centre of the penalty box to intercept a cross or cut-back. The 28 year-old also demonstrated the calmness and composure to regularly help her side transition to attack by finding an effective pass from the back third of the pitch.

Women's Champions League Performance Insight: Williamson alertness

“Williamson was excellent at adopting an open body position and continually adjusting her position to see the player and the ball,” explained Tanya Oxtoby, UEFA Technical Observer and Northern Ireland women's coach. “To play in a final and be constantly looking, adjusting, keeping players in her eyeline and then making effective decisions was really impressive. When the ball was played wide, she was always opening her hips and shoulders up and trying to see as much of the picture as she could. She then had the best chance of attacking the ball.”

Coaching considerations: How to prepare a game plan to beat Barcelona

After the game Arsenal head coach Slegers praised her side for their game management and ability to execute the game plan. “We were very aware and realistic about Barcelona’s qualities and that we had to suffer at times in the game,” said Slegers. “But I think the way we managed the game, for me it's unbelievable. It's above all expectation because I think we were almost spot on what the players deliver on the pitch and in the crucial moments.”

Also speaking after the game, Little explained that Arsenal had rehearsed different scenarios to combat Barcelona’s positional rotations, with changes made throughout the week ahead of the final.

“That’s how you get players to ‘buy in’ to the plan, because you've tried and tested every scenario ahead of the game,” explains Oxtoby. “By working this way in the week before the game the players know what works and what doesn’t, so they trust what is being asked of them. They can execute it because they've done it.”

Game management and playing with a plan can be introduced to younger players in small-sided games and practices that progress from 2v2, 3v3, all the way up to 11v11 for appropriate age-groups.

“Teamwork is important at all ages,” explains Signeul. “Even in 2v2 or 3v3 games, young players can learn the discipline to work together and to defend together. Coaches should encourage young players to have the determination to work and achieve something together.”