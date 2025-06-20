2025/26 Women's Champions League entries confirmed

A total of 74 teams from 50 different associations will take part in the revamped, expanded 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League, while 12 others enter directly in the new all-knockout UEFA Women's Europa Cup.

Nine clubs, including holders Arsenal, go directly into the 18-team league phase, while the other 65 contenders will enter in one of the three qualifying rounds.

In all, 58 clubs will be involved in Tuesday's first and second qualifying round draws at 12:00 CET and 14:00 CET respectively – both played as single-game knockout mini-tournaments like the former round 1 – with seven more starting in the third qualifying round, which like the old round 2 will be played as two-legged ties.

Arsenal are joined in the competition by fellow former champions Barcelona, Eintracht Frankfurt, OL Lyonnes (the renamed Lyon) and Wolfsburg. The ten debutants are AEK Athens, Agram, Aktobe, Athlone Town, Budućnost, Inter, NSÍ Runavík, OH Leuven, Riga FC and Swieqi United, taking the number of all-time entrants in the competition to over 300.

Who enters when?

• The access list was determined by the UEFA women's association club coefficients at the end of the 2023/24 season.

• In addition to the previous season's Women's Champions League winners (Arsenal), eight other clubs enter the league phase directly: the top two finishers in the associations ranked 1 and 2 (France and Germany) and the national champions of the associations ranked 3 to 6 (Spain, England, Portugal and Italy).

• Four more teams will join the league phase via the champions path and five from the league path, which is extended to include two new teams – the runners-up of the association ranked 17 and the third-placed team from the seventh-ranked association for the first time.

• The access list determines which teams enter which path in which qualifying round.

Road to Oslo: 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League match dates

First qualifying round (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Draw: 12:00 CET, 24 June, Nyon

Semi-finals: 30 July

Final/third-place play-off: 2 August

Second qualifying round (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Draw: 14:00 CET, 24 June, Nyon

Semi-finals: 27 August

Final/third-place play-off: 30 August

Third qualifying round

Draw: 31 August, Nyon

First leg: 11 September

Second leg: 18 September

League phase

Draw: 19 September, Nyon

Matchday 1: 7/8 October

Matchday 2: 15/16 October

Matchday 3: 11/12 November

Matchday 4: 19/20 November

Matchday 5: 9/10 December

Matchday 6: 17 December

Knockout phase play-offs

Draw: 18 December, Nyon

First leg: 11/12 February

Second leg: 18/19 February

Quarter-finals

Draw: 18 December, Nyon

First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April

Semi-finals

Draw: 18 December, Nyon

First leg: 25/26 April

Second leg: 2/3 May

Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo)

22, 23 or 24 May tbc

Enter in league phase:

1 Barcelona (ESP) 124.000

2 OL Lyonnes (FRA) 104.000

3 Chelsea (ENG) 93.000

4 Bayern München (GER) 76.000

5 Wolfsburg (GER) 69.000

6 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 69.000

7 Arsenal (ENG, holders) 55.000

8 Juventus (ITA) 39.000

9 Benfica (POR) 33.000

CHAMPIONS PATH – five teams qualify for league phase

Enter in third qualifying round:

1 St. Pölten (AUT) 27.000

Enter in second qualifying round:

1 Slavia Praha (CZE) 24.000

2 Rosengård (SWE) 24.000

3 Twente (NED) 16.000

4 Vålerenga (NOR)﻿ 16.000

5 Vorskla Poltava (UKR﻿) 14.000

6 BIIK-Shymkent (KAZ) 13.500

7 Vllaznia (ALB) 13.000

8 Apollon LFC (CYP) 12.000

9 Mura (SVN) 11.000

10 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 10.000

11 Gintra (LTU)﻿ 9.000

12 Ferencváros (HUN) 9.000

13 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 9.000

14 Breidablik (ISL) 8.500

15 Dinamo-BSUPC (BLR) 7.000 ﻿

16 Young Boys (SUI) 2.850

17 Hibernian (SCO) 2.400

18 Crvena Zvezda (SRB) 2.300

19 OH Leuven (BEL) 2.200

20 Farul Constanța (ROU) 2.000

21 HJK Helsinki (FIN) 1.900

22 GKS Katowice (POL) 1.800

Enter in first qualifying round

1 Racing FC Union Luxembourg (LUX) 7.500

2 Tallinna FC Flora (EST) 6.000

3 Kiryat Gat (ISR) ﻿6.000

4 Lanchkhuti (GEO)﻿ 5.500

5 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi 2020 (MDA) 5.500

6 NSA Sofia (BUL) 4.500

7 Mitrovica (KOS) 4.000

8 Spartak Myjava (SVK) 4.000

9 Ljuboten (MKD) 3.500

10 Agram (CRO) 2.100

11 Cardiff City (WAL) 2.000

12 Ankara Büyükşehir Belediyesi Fomget (TUR) 1.900

13 AEK Athens (GRE) 1.800

14 Athlone Town (IRL) 1.600

15 Swieqi United (MLT) 1.500

16 Riga FC (LVA) 1.300

17 Budućnost (MNE) 1.300

18 Cliftonville (NIR) 1.200

19 Pyunik (ARM) 1.000

20 Neftçi (AZE) 1.000

21 NSÍ Runavík (FRO) 1.000



LEAGUE PATH – Four qualify for league phase

Enter in third qualifying round:

1 Real Madrid (ESP) 43.000

2 Häcken (SWE) 28.000

3 Paris FC (FRA) 14.000

4 Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 13.399

5 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 12.500

6 Sporting CP (POR) 6.600

Enter in second qualifying round:

1 Roma (ITA) 32.000

2 Sparta Praha (CZE) 21.000

3 Brann (NOR) 17.000

4 Manchester United (ENG) 13.699

5 Valur (ISL) 11.500

6 FC Minsk (BLR) 10.500

7 Glasgow City (SCO) 10.000

8 Hammarby (SWE) 8.000

9 Inter (ITA) 7.600

10 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (UKR) 7.000

11 Braga (POR) 6.600

12 PSV Eindhoven (NED) 5.000

13 Austria Wien (AUT) 4.150

14 Nordsjaelland (DEN) 2.950

15 Aktobe (KAZ) 1.950

• Sarajevo are entering for a record 23rd time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup), all in consecutive seasons. Gintra and Sparta Praha make their 22nd entries.

• OL will aim for a record ninth title.

• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.

• Barcelona will aim for a new record sixth final in a row.

• Holders Arsenal and Wolfsburg both seek a third title.

• Chelsea, Fortuna Hjørring and Paris Saint-Germain are the other teams that have previously reached the final.

• Chelsea and OL lost in last season's semi-finals; Bayern, Real Madrid and Wolfsburg got to the quarter-finals.

• Debuts: AEK, Agram, Aktobe, Athlone Town, Budućnost, Inter, NSÍ, OH Leuven, Riga FC, Swieqi United

• Austria Wien previously entered as as USC Landhaus.