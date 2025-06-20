2025/26 Women's Champions League entries confirmed
Friday, June 20, 2025
Holders Arsenal are among an expanded 74 clubs from 50 different associations hoping to win the new-look competition.
A total of 74 teams from 50 different associations will take part in the revamped, expanded 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League, while 12 others enter directly in the new all-knockout UEFA Women's Europa Cup.
Nine clubs, including holders Arsenal, go directly into the 18-team league phase, while the other 65 contenders will enter in one of the three qualifying rounds.
In all, 58 clubs will be involved in Tuesday's first and second qualifying round draws at 12:00 CET and 14:00 CET respectively – both played as single-game knockout mini-tournaments like the former round 1 – with seven more starting in the third qualifying round, which like the old round 2 will be played as two-legged ties.
Arsenal are joined in the competition by fellow former champions Barcelona, Eintracht Frankfurt, OL Lyonnes (the renamed Lyon) and Wolfsburg. The ten debutants are AEK Athens, Agram, Aktobe, Athlone Town, Budućnost, Inter, NSÍ Runavík, OH Leuven, Riga FC and Swieqi United, taking the number of all-time entrants in the competition to over 300.
Who enters when?
• The access list was determined by the UEFA women's association club coefficients at the end of the 2023/24 season.
• In addition to the previous season's Women's Champions League winners (Arsenal), eight other clubs enter the league phase directly: the top two finishers in the associations ranked 1 and 2 (France and Germany) and the national champions of the associations ranked 3 to 6 (Spain, England, Portugal and Italy).
• Four more teams will join the league phase via the champions path and five from the league path, which is extended to include two new teams – the runners-up of the association ranked 17 and the third-placed team from the seventh-ranked association for the first time.
• The access list determines which teams enter which path in which qualifying round.
Road to Oslo: 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League match dates
First qualifying round (one-venue mini-tournaments)
Draw: 12:00 CET, 24 June, Nyon
Semi-finals: 30 July
Final/third-place play-off: 2 August
Second qualifying round (one-venue mini-tournaments)
Draw: 14:00 CET, 24 June, Nyon
Semi-finals: 27 August
Final/third-place play-off: 30 August
Third qualifying round
Draw: 31 August, Nyon
First leg: 11 September
Second leg: 18 September
League phase
Draw: 19 September, Nyon
Matchday 1: 7/8 October
Matchday 2: 15/16 October
Matchday 3: 11/12 November
Matchday 4: 19/20 November
Matchday 5: 9/10 December
Matchday 6: 17 December
Knockout phase play-offs
Draw: 18 December, Nyon
First leg: 11/12 February
Second leg: 18/19 February
Quarter-finals
Draw: 18 December, Nyon
First leg: 24/25 March
Second leg: 1/2 April
Semi-finals
Draw: 18 December, Nyon
First leg: 25/26 April
Second leg: 2/3 May
Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo)
22, 23 or 24 May tbc
Contenders and coefficients
Enter in league phase:
1 Barcelona (ESP) 124.000
2 OL Lyonnes (FRA) 104.000
3 Chelsea (ENG) 93.000
4 Bayern München (GER) 76.000
5 Wolfsburg (GER) 69.000
6 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 69.000
7 Arsenal (ENG, holders) 55.000
8 Juventus (ITA) 39.000
9 Benfica (POR) 33.000
CHAMPIONS PATH – five teams qualify for league phase
Enter in third qualifying round:
1 St. Pölten (AUT) 27.000
Enter in second qualifying round:
1 Slavia Praha (CZE) 24.000
2 Rosengård (SWE) 24.000
3 Twente (NED) 16.000
4 Vålerenga (NOR) 16.000
5 Vorskla Poltava (UKR) 14.000
6 BIIK-Shymkent (KAZ) 13.500
7 Vllaznia (ALB) 13.000
8 Apollon LFC (CYP) 12.000
9 Mura (SVN) 11.000
10 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 10.000
11 Gintra (LTU) 9.000
12 Ferencváros (HUN) 9.000
13 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 9.000
14 Breidablik (ISL) 8.500
15 Dinamo-BSUPC (BLR) 7.000
16 Young Boys (SUI) 2.850
17 Hibernian (SCO) 2.400
18 Crvena Zvezda (SRB) 2.300
19 OH Leuven (BEL) 2.200
20 Farul Constanța (ROU) 2.000
21 HJK Helsinki (FIN) 1.900
22 GKS Katowice (POL) 1.800
Enter in first qualifying round
1 Racing FC Union Luxembourg (LUX) 7.500
2 Tallinna FC Flora (EST) 6.000
3 Kiryat Gat (ISR) 6.000
4 Lanchkhuti (GEO) 5.500
5 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi 2020 (MDA) 5.500
6 NSA Sofia (BUL) 4.500
7 Mitrovica (KOS) 4.000
8 Spartak Myjava (SVK) 4.000
9 Ljuboten (MKD) 3.500
10 Agram (CRO) 2.100
11 Cardiff City (WAL) 2.000
12 Ankara Büyükşehir Belediyesi Fomget (TUR) 1.900
13 AEK Athens (GRE) 1.800
14 Athlone Town (IRL) 1.600
15 Swieqi United (MLT) 1.500
16 Riga FC (LVA) 1.300
17 Budućnost (MNE) 1.300
18 Cliftonville (NIR) 1.200
19 Pyunik (ARM) 1.000
20 Neftçi (AZE) 1.000
21 NSÍ Runavík (FRO) 1.000
LEAGUE PATH – Four qualify for league phase
Enter in third qualifying round:
1 Real Madrid (ESP) 43.000
2 Häcken (SWE) 28.000
3 Paris FC (FRA) 14.000
4 Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 13.399
5 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 12.500
6 Sporting CP (POR) 6.600
Enter in second qualifying round:
1 Roma (ITA) 32.000
2 Sparta Praha (CZE) 21.000
3 Brann (NOR) 17.000
4 Manchester United (ENG) 13.699
5 Valur (ISL) 11.500
6 FC Minsk (BLR) 10.500
7 Glasgow City (SCO) 10.000
8 Hammarby (SWE) 8.000
9 Inter (ITA) 7.600
10 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (UKR) 7.000
11 Braga (POR) 6.600
12 PSV Eindhoven (NED) 5.000
13 Austria Wien (AUT) 4.150
14 Nordsjaelland (DEN) 2.950
15 Aktobe (KAZ) 1.950
• Sarajevo are entering for a record 23rd time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup), all in consecutive seasons. Gintra and Sparta Praha make their 22nd entries.
• OL will aim for a record ninth title.
• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.
• Barcelona will aim for a new record sixth final in a row.
• Holders Arsenal and Wolfsburg both seek a third title.
• Chelsea, Fortuna Hjørring and Paris Saint-Germain are the other teams that have previously reached the final.
• Chelsea and OL lost in last season's semi-finals; Bayern, Real Madrid and Wolfsburg got to the quarter-finals.
• Debuts: AEK, Agram, Aktobe, Athlone Town, Budućnost, Inter, NSÍ, OH Leuven, Riga FC, Swieqi United
• Austria Wien previously entered as as USC Landhaus.
UEFA Women's Europa Cup entries
Eleven teams will enter directly into the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup in the first qualifying round, drawn on 31 August. They will be joined by the 11 third-place finishers in the Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournaments.
One team will enter the Women's Europa Cup directly in the second qualifying round, as will the 11 teams finishing second in the Women's Champions League second qualifying round mini-tournaments, and the nine clubs eliminated in the Women's Champions League third qualifying round. They will be joined by the 11 Europa Cup first qualifying round winners.
Direct Europa Cup entrants and coefficents:
Second qualifying round
Slovácko (CZE) 3.866
First qualifying round
Ajax (NED) 21.000
Anderlecht (BEL) 11.000
Spartak Subotica (SRB) 10.000
HB Køge (DEN) 8.500
Rosenborg (NOR) 7.000
KuPS Kuopio (FIN) 6.500
Sturm Graz (AUT) 4.150
Kolos Kovalivka (UKR) 3.800
GC Frauenfussball (SUI)* 2.850
Partizani (ALB)* 2.600
Aris Limassol (CYP)* 2.400
*European debut