UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round ties

The UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round is played as knockout mini-tournaments on 27 and 30 August as the new-look competition continues.

Reformatted for this season, the old 16-team group stage is replaced by an 18-club league phase, for which holders Arsenal are among nine direct entries. The other nine contenders will emerge from three rounds of qualifying, split into a champions path (producing four qualifiers) and league path (five).

The champions path begins with the first qualifying round on Wednesday and Saturday, which will produce the last six contenders for the second qualifying round to join the 22 teams already drawn into groups for the knockout mini-tournaments. The seven group final winners will advance to join St. Pölten in the third qualifying round of the champions path.

The league path starts with the second qualifying round, for which the 15 teams are playing in four mini-tournaments. Those four winners will join Real Madrid, Häcken, Paris FC, Atlético de Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting CP in the third qualifying round of the league phase.

Meanwhile, 22 teams will also transfer from these mini-tournaments to the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup. The 11 group runners-up will go into the second qualifying round, and the 11 third-place finishers to the first qualifying round.

Women's Champions League second qualifying round ties

League path

The four final winners join Real Madrid, Häcken, Paris FC, Atlético de Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting CP in the third qualifying round (played as two-legged ties with the five winners advancing to the league phase).

Group 1 (Hosts: Hammarby)

Semi-finals (27 August)

Hammarby vs Metalist 1925 Kharkiv

Manchester United vs PSV Eindhoven

Group 2 (Hosts: Sparta Praha)

Semi-finals (27 August)

Roma vs Aktobe

Sparta Praha vs Nordsjælland

Group 3 (Hosts: Inter)

Semi-finals (27 August)

Valur vs Braga

Brann vs Inter

Group 4 (Hosts: Austria Wien)

Semi-final (27 August)

Glasgow City vs Austria Wien

Bye to final (30 August): FC Minsk

Team guide

• Sparta Praha make their 22nd entry, behind only SFK 2000 Sarajevo (23).

• Brann, Glasgow City, Roma, Sparta and Valur are past quarter-finalists.

• Brann, Hammarby and Roma previously competed in the old group stage.

• Debuts: Aktobe, Inter.

• Austria Wien previously entered as as USC Landhaus.

Champions path

The seven group final winners join St. Pölten in the third qualifying round (played as two-legged ties with the four winners advancing to the league phase).

Group 1 (Hosts: Mura)

Semi-finals (27 August)

Mura vs Winners first qualifying round Group 2

BIIK-Shymkent vs GKS Katowice

Group 2 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)

Semi-finals (27 August)

Apollon LFC vs Young Boys

Fortuna Hjørring vs Hibernian

Group 3 (Hosts: OH Leuven)

Semi-finals (27 August)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs OH Leuven

Rosengård vs Winners first qualifying round Group 3﻿

Group 4 (Hosts: Vllaznia)

Semi-finals (27 August)

Ferencvárosi vs Winners first qualifying round Group 1

Vllaznia vs Dinamo-BSUPC

Group 5 (Hosts: Gintra)

Semi-finals (27 August)

Gintra ﻿vs Farul Constanța

Vorskla Poltava vs Winners first qualifying round Group 6

Group 6 (Hosts: Twente)

Semi-finals (27 August)

Twente vs Crvena Zvezda

Breidablik vs Winners first qualifying round Group 5

Group 7 (Hosts: HJK Helsinki)

Semi-finals (27 August)

Slavia Praha vs Winners first qualifying round Group 4

Vålerenga vs HJK Helsinki

Finals and third-place matches in all groups on 30 August.

Team guide

• Sarajevo are entering for a record 23rd time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup), all in consecutive seasons. Gintramake their 22nd entry﻿.

• Fortuna were runners-up in 2002/03, HJK Helsinki and Rosengård are past semi-finalists and both Breidablik and Slavia have made the last eight.

• Breidablik, Rosengård, Slavia, Twente, Vålerenga and Vllaznia previously competed in the old group stage.

• Debut: OH Leuven.

Entering direct in league phase Nine teams will enter the new league phase directly (with the other nine slots filled by the third qualifying round winners). These are the clubs that will begin directly in the league phase as per the access list: Titleholders: Arsenal

France: Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain

Germany: Bayern München, Wolfsburg

Spain: Barcelona

England: Chelsea

Portugal: Benfica

